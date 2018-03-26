Top Tech Conferences: The Ultimate B2B tech events and show guide for 2018

For information about adding your event to this list and featured listing opportunities please contact mike.moore@futurenet.com.

Love it or loathe it, events and conferences are often where wheelers and dealers in the world of technology meet to decide on the future of the industry.

Ironically, technology itself has accelerate the demise of some massive tech events (like Comdex) but the result is that the remaining ones are more focused, alive and bustling than ever before.

TechRadar Pro and ITProPortal have joined forces with the tech B2B PR industry to curate a list of national and international technology events, conferences and happenings.

March 26th-27th, San Francisco

EmTech Digital is an annual conference designed to explore the latest digital technologies and trends, providing innovators, entrepreneurs, business leaders and venture capitalists the insight and intelligence to navigate this rapidly shifting landscape.

Why attend? Meet the sharpest minds in the technology, management, startup, engineering, and academic communities–the people leading the next wave of intelligent technologies.

March 26th-29th, Los Angeles

ONS brings together business and technical leaders across enterprise, cloud and service providers to share learnings, highlight innovation and discuss the future of open networking and orchestration.

Why attend? ONS is the best forum for companies to strengthen their brand, establish thought leadership, connect with both end customers and partners, showcase innovative products and drive the transformation in the emerging open source networking industry.

April 16th-20th, San Francisco

RSA Conference 2018 takes place April 16 to 20 in San Francisco - take this opportunity to learn about new approaches to info security, discover the latest technology and interact with top security leaders and pioneers.

Why attend? Hands-on sessions, keynotes and informal gatherings allow you to tap into a smart, forward-thinking global community that will inspire and empower you.

April 16th-18th, London

Blockchain Expo, the leading global established blockchain for business event, will be arriving at London’s Olympia on 18-19 April 2018, bringing together industry leaders for two days of world-class content from leading brands embracing and developing cutting edge blockchain technologies.

Why attend? Blockchain Expo is expected to attract over 6,000 dedicated blockchain delegates over the two days.

April 23rd, Cambridge MA

The MIT Technology Review presents a one-day forum to examine the commercial potential of emerging blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies with leading entrepreneurs, innovators, policy leaders and media.

Why attend? Get answers to some of the industry’s most pressing questions, with timely updates and insightful analysis to those interested in keeping pace with fast moving developments in blockchain around the world.

April 25th-26th, Manchester

IP EXPO Manchester is part of Europe's number one Enterprise IT event series, for those looking to find out how the latest IT innovations can drive their business forward.

Why attend? The event showcases brand new exclusive content and senior level insights from across the industry, as well as unveiling the latest developments in IT. IP EXPO Manchester now incorporates six events under one roof including: Cloud & IoT, Cyber Security Manchester, Networks & Infrastructure , Data & Analytics, DevOps and AI.

May 7th-9th, Seattle

Microsoft’s ultimate annual developer event, where the most innovative minds in tech will meet under one roof to get inspired, create tomorrow, and code the future.

Why attend? Attend discussions, demos, and hands-on labs led by innovative future thinkers to share knowledge and inspire all devs to imagine tomorrow.

May 14th-16th, Nice

This year’s Digital Transformation World presents media and analysts an unrivalled opportunity to be at the heart of industry change by speaking with leading global CSPs about what they are doing to transform into digital providers.

Why attend? Meet the 120+ companies collaborating through rapid proof-of concept Catalyst projects on: artificial intelligence; blockchain; zero-touch operations; ONAP; lifecycle service orchestration; 5G; smart cities; digital ecosystems and more.

May 15th-17th, Berlin

CCW brings the critical communications industry together under one roof to drive innovation and knowledge exchange. CCW is the largest exhibition of its kind, gathering critical communications professionals from all around the world.

Why attend? The event presents up-to-the-minute policy, insight and intelligence alongside real-world case studies and best practice advice.

May 20th-22nd, Brighton

This major industry gathering provides an annual opportunity to get an independent view on the key challenges surrounding this critical resource, brought to you by the internationally renowned Information & Records Management Society (IRMS).

Why attend? A packed programme of inspirational speakers, lively discussions and unbeatable networking opportunities – centred around the latest thinking, industry innovations and best practice from world-class organisations.

May 22nd, London

Now in its 3rd year, VR World 2018 is a 2 day conference and exhibition focused on Augmented, Mixed and Virtual Reality and its impact beyond gaming.

Why attend? With 4 in-depth event tracks and over 150 leading speakers, no other European event covers the market in as much detail.

May 22nd-23rd, Gdansk, Poland

infoShare is where you can share your story and make your ideas happen. Here you will find knowledge and inspiration, form meaningful relations and create a truly innovative technological society.

Why attend? The biggest technology conference in central eastern Europe brings together thought leaders in the IT industry with a packed programme of speakers and sessions.

May 22nd-24th, Berlin

Top officials from NATO, European and North American companies will meet at NITEC18 industry conference to discuss NATO’s digital transformation and the Alliance’s emerging technological and cyber needs and to explain how companies can take part in NATO business.

Why attend? The event will outline upcoming business opportunities in the areas of NATO IT modernization, missile defense, Air Command and Control, cyber security, intelligence, etc. and will provide direct access to NATO Programme managers as well as get-together opportunities for NATO, academia, technology hubs and commercial technology companies (including start-ups, entrepreneurs, and Small and Medium Enterprises).

May 24th, London

Following a sell-out conference last year, Diversity in Technology 2018, Europe’s largest conference dedicated to diversity and inclusion, is returning for a day full of inspiring keynotes, panel discussions, technical sessions and diversity-focused workshops. Join 500+ tech leaders and professionals including BBC, Bloomberg, Sky, HSBC, BBC, Amazon amongst many more

Why attend? The conference will connect and empower people from minority groups, provide practical insight into ground breaking technologies, and enable organisations to build truly diverse and inclusive cultures.

May 23rd-24th, London

Accountex gives decision makers the unique opportunity to discover new products from over 200 exhibitors, hear keynotes from leading industry names, and all whilst networking with a who’s who of the industry.

Why attend? 16 theatres, 150 expert speakers, over 180 CPD-accredited Keynotes, seminars and workshops, and 200 exhibitors.

June 6th-8th, London

Infosecurity Europe (Infosec) is the region's number one information security event featuring Europe's largest and most comprehensive conference programme and over 400 exhibitors showcasing the most relevant information security solutions and products to over 19,500 information security professionals.

Why attend? Join Europe’s largest information security community and be part of the future of the industry.

June 6th-7th, Hong Kong

The 5th Global Machine Intelligence Summit will explore the latest technical advancements in A.I., machine learning and their applications in different areas such as business, healthcare, education, finance, automation, etc.

Why attend? Confirmed speakers from: Alibaba, HSBC, DBS Bank, TVB, NASA, GogoVan, DHL and more.

June 6th-7th, Hong Kong

The 5th Global Machine Intelligence in Healthcare Summit will showcase the opportunities of advancing methods in machine learning and their impact across healthcare and medicine. Learn the AI tools and techniques set to revolutionise healthcare applications, medicine & diagnostics from a global line-up of experts

Why attend? Discover the machine intelligence tools & techniques set to revolutionise healthcare applications, medicine & diagnostics.

June 7th, London

Tech for Britain is the UK's premier conference for those working in technology, with some of the finest leaders in the space taking to the stage to deliberate over the challenges and opportunities surrounding technology impact within the enterprise.

Why attend? With sessions on everything from disruption to tech culture, there is something for all sectors.

June 12th-14th, London

Now in its 3rd year, The AI Summit is the world’s first and largest conference & exhibition to look at the practical implications of AI for enterprise organisations, the actual solutions that are transforming business productivity. The AI Summit aims to help the business leader, data scientist, engineer successful implementing their AI projects.

Why attend? Join 10,000+ visitors, 3000+ delegates, 300+ speakers at The AI Summit London and secure your place at the front-end of the 4th Industrial Revolution

June 20th-22nd, Tokyo

Automotive Linux Summit connects the developer community driving the innovation in automotive Linux together with the vendors and users providing and using the code in order to drive the future of embedded devices in the automotive arena.

Why attend? The leading conference for technologists and open source industry leaders to collaborate and share information, learn about the latest in open source technologies and find out how to gain a competitive advantage by using innovative open solutions.

June 26th-27th, London

Join 3000 tech leaders and professionals at the UK’s vibrant centrepiece for women in tech. Speakers include Baroness Lane-Fox of Soho CBE, Baroness Joanna Shields, Microsoft, Monzo Bank, Facebook, GoCompare.com, eBay & many more!

Why attend? Hear from the best speakers in the industry, enhance your entire skills portfolio and celebrate gender diversity in the world’s fastest growing industry.

June 26th-28th, Beijing

At LinuxCon + ContainerCon + CloudOpen, attendees will collaborate, share information and learn about the newest and most interesting open source technologies, including Linux, containers, cloud technologies, networking, microservices and more; in addition to gaining insight into how to navigate and lead in the open source community.

Why attend? Three conferences in one, this event is a technical conference for developers, operations experts (architects, sys admins, devops), business, compliance and legal leadership and other professionals to come together in an informal setting to learn from open source experts, have fascinating discussions, collaborate with peers, and gain a competitive advantage with innovative open solutions.

June 26th-27th, London Olympia

Blockchain Summit London is a 2 day conference and exhibition connecting over 2,500 industry leaders, business decision makers, tech innovators and investors.

Why attend? Based on unrivalled content and exceptional networking opportunities, Blockchain Summit is the largest dedicated Blockchain Event in Europe.

August 29th-31st, Vancouver

Open Source Summit is the premier open source technical conference in North America, gathering 2,000+ developers, operators and community leadership professionals to collaborate, share information and learn about the latest in open technologies, including Linux, containers, cloud computing and more.

Why attend? Four events in one, Open Source Summit is a technical conference where 2,000+ developers, operators, and community leadership professionals convene to collaborate, share information and learn about the latest in open technologies, including Linux, containers, cloud computing and more.

September 14th-16th, Dallas

An in-depth look at some of the hottest areas in technology today, including Blockchain & Bitcoin, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security / Hacking, Quantum Computing, 3D Printing, and Virtual / Augmented Reality.

Why attend? Over 5,000 expected attendees, 70 top-notch speakers and 100+ exhibitors discussing the latest trends in the technology industry.

September 25th-26th, London Printworks

Connected World unites over 2,500 industry leaders, tech innovators, decision makers and investors. Now in its 4th year, it has grown exponentially in content, technologies and audience size; with our original Connected Home and Cities tracks now complemented with disruptive subjects such as Blockchain, 5G and AI.

Why attend? Hear from over 200 exclusive visionary speakers with implementation case studies and solutions presented exclusively at the show.

September 25-27th, Amsterdam

ONS Europe brings together business and technical leaders across enterprise, cloud and service providers to share learnings, highlight innovation and discuss the future of open networking and orchestration.

Why attend? ONS is the largest and most inclusive Open Networking & Orchestration event in the world, bigger and better than ever before.

October 10-11th, Amsterdam

World Summit AI will gather the whole ecosystem, Enterprise, Startups, Investors and Deep Tech from every corner of the globe in Amsterdam for 2 days of knowledge-sharing and networking. From applied solutions for corporate and enterprise to the implications of Artificial Intelligence on society, including ethics and AI4good, World Summit AI will tackle head-on the most burning AI issues for 2018 and beyond.

Why attend? In 2017, the summit sold-out and brought together thousands of AI explorers, the most influential people in AI as speakers and all the big tech companies including Google, Facebook, IBM, Amazon, Intel, Uber and Apple. In 2018, we’re expecting over 4,500 attendees and 140 of the brightest brains on stage to tell you everything you need to know about AI.

October 10th-11th, New York

Focusing on the intersection of financial services and open source, Open FinTech Forum will provide CIOs and senior technologists guidance on building internal open source programs as well as an in-depth look at cutting-edge open source technologies, including AI, Blockchain/Distributed Ledger, Kubernetes/Containers, Quantum Computing, that can be leveraged to drive efficiencies and flexibility.

Why attend? Hear the latest news, views and opinions from some of the industry-leading minds.

October 22nd-24th, Edinburgh

Open Source Summit is the premier open source technical conference in Europe, gathering 2,000+ developers, operators and community leadership professionals to collaborate, share information and learn about the latest in open technologies, including Linux, containers, cloud computing and more.

Why attend? Four events in one, Open Source Summit is a technical conference where 2,000+ developers, operators, and community leadership professionals convene to collaborate, share information and learn about the latest in open technologies, including Linux, containers, cloud computing and more.

November 13th-14th, London

Big Data LDN is a free to attend conference and exhibition where delegates discuss the big questions and share ideas with forward-thinking peers and leading members of the Data community.

Why attend? Hear from 100+ expert speakers in 8 technical and business-led conference tracks, including real world use-cases and discuss your business requirements with 80+ leading technology vendors and consultants.

December 12th-15th, Basel, Switzerland

Developers, vendors, enterprise end-users, and enthusiasts of business blockchain technologies will converge in Basel, Switzerland December 12–15, 2018 for the inaugural Hyperledger Global Forum.

Why attend? The first two days will feature a forum with keynotes, breakout sessions and a technical showcase. The following two days will feature hands-on tutorials, and workshop events, with the week culminating in a hackathon.

January 8th- 11th 2019, Las Vegas, USA

For 50 years, CES has been the launch pad for new innovation and technology that has changed the world. Held in Las Vegas every year, it is the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies and where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace.

Why attend? More than 3800 of the biggest tech firms exhibiting.

January 24th-27th, London

Bett is the first industry show of the year in the education technology landscape, bringing together the global education community to celebrate, find inspiration and discuss the future of education, as well as the role technology and innovation plays in enabling all educators and learners to thrive.

Why attend? Over 850 leading companies, 103 exciting new edtech start ups and over 34,700 attendees (131 countries represented) will all be present.

February 25th - 28th Barcelona

The world's biggest mobile trade show marks another year in Barcelona with a stellar line-up of speakers and exhibitors.

Why attend? Over 2,300 exhibitors will gather in Barcelona to showcase the newest technologies and most innovative products available. Take your place among the companies that are shaping the connected future.