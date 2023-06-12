Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence is coming this Fall to a mobile near you

Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence just got a new trailer and a release window, but there's a catch for fans of The Division series.

Fans of the long-running action shooter RPG may have been excited to see Resurgence make an appearance at the Ubisoft showcase this E3 2023. The three minute trailer depicts brutal fights, techy gadgets, and obviously some incredibly satisfying tactical kills.

However, unlike the previous title Tom Clancy's The Division, this action shooter won't be available on PC, PS4, or Xbox One. This time Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence is a mobile game.

This mobile offshoot of the popular franchise will be an open-world free-to-play third-person shooter set in the same world as its predecessors. However, unfortunately, Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence won't follow the same narrative as the previous titles.

Instead, there will be a PVE campaign that'll see players take the role of an agent of the Strategic Homeland Division with the sole task of keeping civilians safe in a world full of disease. On the other hand, the PVP mode will include the classic players and AIs fighting one another in various maps.

On the bright side for those wanting to jump right into the action players can sign up for a regional beta starting June 13 via Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence's website. While pre-registered accounts will be able to unlock unique rewards at launch such as the NYC firefighter set and full gold weapon skin.

Despite the initial disappointment of seeing a mobile game, hopefully, we'll see Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence climb onto our best Android games list on release.