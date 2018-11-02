The man behind the curtain of internet security

EV SSL is an important component in any online business’ fight against phishing. With free Domain Validation (DV) SSL certificates now available, phishing attacks using certificates have risen exponentially as they can now display their phishing site as “Secure” in hopes that victims will think the web site is safe.

A browser’s definition of secure (which really means encrypted) is not the same as the common definition of safe. That’s why more businesses are relying on EV certificates to up their levels of both consumer protection and confidence online. To be effective, a counterfeit website needs to be as similar to the real thing as it can be - and counterfeiting websites is extremely easy. The full HTML of the site is there for the scraping, making it a very small trick to present a site that, inside the HTML display window, looks exactly like the real site in question.

By placing an identifier of the site operator’s genuine identity in the interface of the browser, EV SSL complicates the phisher’s task considerably. Only the true content of a CA’s trusted EV certificate

displays adjacent to the address bar. Therefore, a phisher is forced to present a site with a clearly visible difference from the real thing. That gives the user a chance to spot the difference and know the real from the fake.