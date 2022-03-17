Star Wars Eclipse devs debunk delay rumors

Audio player loading…

Star Wars Eclipse developer Quantic Dream has debunked rumors that its upcoming Star Wars action-adventure has been delayed.

In an email to our friends at GamesRadar, a Quantic Dream representative refuted rumors that Star Wars Eclipse had been delayed with a very simple explanation: the developer never announced a release window in the first place.

"Star Wars Eclipse has not been delayed because Quantic Dream never announced or promised a launch window for the title," the spokesperson told the publication. "Recruiting remains active as it works on Star Wars Eclipse, third-party publishing, and unannounced projects."

The email is seemingly in response to a report by XFire's Tom Henderson, who claimed that the developer was struggling to hire for the project and, as a result, Star Wars Eclipse (which was initially rumored to release in 2024) will now release between 2027 and 2028.

In what seems to be a response to these hiring rumors, Quantic Dream also directed GamesRadar to a recent announcement that the studio's workforce has increased by 50% in 2021 and claimed that "job postings can be deceiving", in reference to Henderson's report highlighting that the developer was seemingly still hiring for roles from three months ago.

Opinion: he says she says

(Image credit: Quantic Dream)

Without a publicly announced release window or date given by Quantic Dream, it's difficult to know if Star Wars Eclipse has been delayed internally or when we'll get our hands on it.

Quantic Dreams' announcement seems to somewhat debunk Henderson's report of hiring woes, but its email also appears to dance around the subject of a release date delay. Sure, it can't hypothetically publicly delay a project that hasn't had its release date announced, but it could internally.

Star Wars Eclipse was announced (by the developer's own admission) rather early in its development, with a trailer at The Game Awards 2021 that certainly got us speculating about what the final game could look like.

No release window or date was given during the trailer, and we didn't get much in the way of details, but it's likely that - delay or not - it'll be a few years before we get our hands on the next game from the Detroit: Become Human developer.