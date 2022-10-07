Splatoon 3's next big event will settle the most contentious Pokémon debate of all

Audio player loading…

Do you want to be the very best, like no one ever was? You're in luck, because Splatoon 3 is giving you a brand new opportunity to do just that in its latest event: a Pokémon themed Splatfest.

A Splatfest is a special event in Splatoon 3 where you pick one of three teams to join before jumping into a PvP bonanza. Last time, you had to choose between Gear, Food and Fun if stranded on a desert island – a paltry choice compared to what's in store. In the next Splatfest, you'll need to choose between Fire, Water, and Grass type Pokémon. Finally, years of playground arguments will be settled in the inky crucible of splat-based conflict.

If you're new to the classic Nintendo Switch team-based third-person shooter, this Pokémon Scarlet and Violet tie-in event will give you a great opportunity to get stuck in. Starting November 11 at 4pm PT/ 12am GMT / 10am ACT and finishing on November 13 at the same time, the event is chocked full of special rewards. You'll need to get as much Splatoon 3 Weapons practice as possible if you want to lead your chosen type to victory come November.

Your real test

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There's no denying it: this is a seriously strong contender of the best Splatfest topic of all time. Yes, Rock vs. Scissors vs. Paper was a strong start as Splatoon 3's inaugural Splatfest, and Chaos vs. Order will always be iconic, but it has to be said that Pokémon types make for a truly special Splatfest experience.

It is telling that the Pokémon starter-type trifecta has been unchanging for all of these years. Though the Splatfest is clearly centered around Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's starters, the old Bulbasaur-Charmander-Squirtle conflict remains as alive and well today as it ever did. These are old battles, fought by old soldiers.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Troopers who first enlisted as tweens on playgrounds are now adults with full-time jobs. Some are accountants, others are salespeople, and some, Arceus help them, are video game journalists. Despite staring down the barrel of 30, I will climb the hill and declare, boldly, that Bulbasaur is my perfect plant boy, and that grass types are the best.

The fact that Splatoon 3 is tapping into such an old and iconic debate for its second Splatfest speaks to just how the community is doing. Online multiplayer games from Final Fantasy 14 to Overwatch 2 live or die based on the quality of their community engagement. By getting stuck into this kind of contentious and deeply rooted Pokémon debate, Splatoon 3 is showing that it is not only alive but thriving.