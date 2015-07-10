Splunk spends big on cybersecurity acquisition

Splunk, the provider of a real-time operational intelligence, has splashed out a nine-figure sum to acquire cybersecurity startup Caspida.

The deal, which was announced today, allows Splunk to offer its customers out-of-the-box behavioral analytics that help detect, respond to and mitigate threats from insider and external attacks.

"By addressing the entire lifecycle of known and unknown advanced threats, and by providing a platform to detect, respond to, and automate actions, Splunk has further reinforced its position as the security nerve centre," said Haiyan Song, senior vice president of security markets, Splunk.

Caspida's tools rely on data science and advanced machine learning to detect advanced persistent threats and malware. It is then presented to SOC analysts and incident responders as a meaningful set of the latest threats to keep an eye out for.

Young technology is popular

"We founded Caspida with a vision of applying data science to help solve the most pressing cybersecurity challenges - advanced threats and insider threats," said Muddu Sudhakar, CEO, Caspida. "By analysing machine data and using data science to detect meaningful anomalous behaviour of users, devices and entities, Caspida has solved a problem that previously required significant manpower and expensive, do-it-yourself toolsets."

It is only the second year that Caspida has been in existence and the Palo Alto-based firm attracted investment from the likes of True Ventures, Redpoint Ventures and First Round Capital before Splunk took it over.