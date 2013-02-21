iOS lockscreen fix coming in 6.1.3 update

Though the iOS 6.1.2 update had only recently been pushed to users, Apple is already getting to work on another incremental update for the operating system.

The most recent update addressed the battery draining issue disrupting iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touches, while it also fixed any nagging increased network activity caused by the bug.

Oddly enough, the 6.1.2 update did not squash the persistent lockscreen issue, which allowed the passcode screen to be bypassed without a four-digit keycode.

It looks like consumers won't have to wait much longer for that problem to be handled by Apple though, as a second beta version of iOS 6.1.3 has just been released to developers.

Quickly and efficiently

Despite the decision not to include a fix for the problem in the last update, Apple moved rather fast to get another patch out to prevent any more issues with the lockscreen.

Even though the exploit was rather tough to pull off in order to get a look at the private files and call logs of the unsuspecting user, the fact that it existed at all was problematic enough.

In addition to finally removing that issue from iOS devices, the 6.1.2 update will also provide some Maps enhancements for Japanese consumers.

It's unclear if there will be any other fixes to further close out jailbreaking, as many expected the 6.1.2 update to do, only to find the "evasi0n" break was still functional.

There's currently no release timetable known for the general consumer version of the 6.1.3 update, but it is expected to arrive soon.

Via 9to5 Mac