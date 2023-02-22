Revealed: These are what Google thinks will be the biggest cloud data and AI trends this year

Audio player loading…

Google has released its 2023 Data and AI Trends Report, containing a number of points the company expects to become more prevalent in the coming months and years.

In a blog (opens in new tab) discussing the report, Google Cloud Data & Analytics VP Gerrit Kazmaier and Google Cloud Databases VP Andi Gutmans explain how embracing these five trends will help companies stay current and competitive.

The research will also benefit Google in its effort to simplify data integration, increase AI adoption, and meet security requirements.

Cloud and AI trends 2023

In the years leading up to 2026, Google reckons that more than eight in 10 (82%) of organizations will ditch data siloes as they work to implement a more integrated cloud data platform. The company’s cloud arm hopes to improve how its users store, manage, analyze, and govern their data, emphasizing cost optimization.

The research also acknowledges a push toward open-source solutions that prevent lock-ins, which it says is crucial to the fast-paced rollout of AI, speedier development cycles, and boosted ROI.

It’s also predicted that AI will have hit the “tipping point” by 2025, and consumers have already proven how willing to use the technology they are with popular tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s own upcoming Bard. The statistics suggest that by this year, 90% of new enterprise application releases will include embedded AI functionality.

Analytics and insights are also said to receive a significant boost in the near future as businesses look to achieve more effective decision-making, and investments in data and AI have already taken an upward turn over the course of the past 18 months.

Finally, the way companies handle data via cloud storage is in need of significant revision. Numerous regulations and compliance mandates require different types of data to be stored differently, and a blanket approach can leave some things exposed placing companies and their customers at risk. While the precise solution remains to be established, more than three-quarters (77%) of businesses are seeking to improve their ability to classify data and enforce better security and privacy controls.

As we look to the years ahead, it’s clear that how we handle data is going to become even more important, and that artificial intelligence will help streamline many of our existing business operations.