Oracle announces new data centre in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Oracle has announced the immediate availability of its new data centre in Abu Dhabi, and will offer public cloud applications services to customers in the UAE and wider Middle East.

Keepping data local

“By locating a data centre in the UAE, we will be able to better manage service levels and respond to local customers, who, for data governance requirements and other reasons, need to keep their data local,” said Arun Khehar, Senior Vice President – Business Applications, Middle East and Africa, Oracle.

The Abu Dhabi data centre will support the rapid adoption of Oracle Cloud in the UAE and act as a key catalyst for the implementation of UAE’s strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution aimed at building the country’s leadership in education and advanced technology, including artificial intelligence, robotics and genomic medicine.

Etisalat, one of the world’s leading telecommunication groups, is the telecom partner for Oracle’s applications data centre in Abu Dhabi.

“With digital transformation driving the future, more companies are enabling digital innovation in their business and services. Our collaboration with Oracle complements very well the existing capabilities of Etisalat Digital and will help accelerate this transformation and cloud adoption to further empower government and commercial entities in the region” said Miguel Villalonga, Vice President of Cloud & Data Center, Etisalat Digital.