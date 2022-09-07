One of the world's biggest hotel chains hit by cyberattack

Audio player loading…

Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG), the parent company of brands including Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza, and Regent hotels, has confirmed that it has been subject to a cyberattack.

In a statement (opens in new tab), IHG said it was aware of the situation and promises it isinvestigating “unauthorized access” to its systems.

It added that it continues to assess the, “nature, extent and impact of the incident”, and that it plans to notify “relevant regulatory authorities”.

The announcement continues to emphasize that “IHG’s hotels are still able to operate and to take reservations directly.” Any customers looking to arrange or amend a booking should contact the relevant hotel directly, for example by phone, rather than use the company’s affected booking system.

At present, there are no suggestions that customers’ data has been lost or compromised, though we await further updates from the company.

TechRadar Pro has reached out to IHG for comment, and will post an update here if we get a response.

Among other parts of its services, IHG’s booking channels have not been functioning properly since September 5, 2022. Disgruntled customers have taken to social media, with one user saying on Twitter (opens in new tab) Tuesday evening:

“What is going on with your system? For at least 19hrs. Phones and apps not working- afraid to book anything. No customer service at all”.

Another user publicly tweeted Holiday Inn asking whether their reservation was still in place, to which the company replied (opens in new tab).

“We are still experiencing a system issue and our teams are looking into this. We advise contacting the hotel directly for immediate assistance. We're sorry for the difficulties.”