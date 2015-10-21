HP shows off summer 2015 line up for BYOD users

HP has revealed its upcoming range of laptops, convertibles and all-in-ones that, it hopes, are ideal for employees in BYOD businesses.

Three of its devices top the range, including the HP Spectre x360 Convertible, a combo tablet and laptop, the HP Spectre x2 that looks like it'll worry Microsoft's Surface Pro, and the HP Envy that bears a striking resemblance to a Macbook Pro, albeit with full-sized ports.

The Spectre x360 (from $2,299) utilises a dual hinge system to let the 13.3-inch 1440p touchscreen bend back on itself.

The 1.4kg unit is powered by a 6th gen Core i7, paired with 256GB SSD and 8GB DDR3 RAM, with ports littered along its edge (three USB 3.0, one Mini DisplayPort and an HDMI with the obligatory headphone-out/microphone-in combo jack).

Pick up a Spectre x2 (pronounced 'ex-two') and you'll get a keyboard and stylus pen included with the convertible device, unlike Microsoft's own Surface Pro 4, and after a brief hands-on we came away impressed with the amount of travel (1.5mm) in the keys.

The 12-inch 1920 x 1280 touchscreen has a milled stainless steel kickstand that can be adjusted to any angle. Impressively, it also has two USB-C ports – one on either side – for combined power and peripheral use. Prices begin at $1,499.

Hot on Apple's heels

Plump for the Envy and you're getting a supremely-thin notebook that's verging into ultrabook territory: quad HD (3200 x 1800) display, 6th gen Core i5, 128GB SSD, 1.28kg and 1.3cm thick, three USB3.0 ports, HDMI and a 3.5mm mic/headphone port.

Compare that to Apple's MacBook – and the full-sized ports that negate the need for an adapter for peripherals – and you get a lot of computer that starts at $1,299.

Also shown off was the desktop HP Envy, sporting a 34" curved screen. Behind the Quad HD (3440 x 1440) screen you'll find a 6th Gen quad-core i5 processor, 12GB of DDR4 RAM (expandable to 16GB) and a 1TB mechanical HDD.

The rear of the enormous machine is uncluttered, with a two USB 3.0 and three USB 2.0 ports, with two more USB 3.0 ports on the underside. Prices start from $3,999 and will be available from November.