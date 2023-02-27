Live

Gmail down - outage hitting thousands of users worldwide

By Mike Moore
(Image: © Solen Feyissa / Unsplash)

If you're having difficulty accessing Gmail right now - you aren't alone.

The email provider is suffering issues across the globe, with users in their thousands reporting problems.

Google has confirmed that an issue has occured, and we'll keep you posted on all the latest developments here as we find them...

Users are continuing to report Gmail outages on DownDetector in both the UK and US, with reports topping the 10,000 mark in the latter.

There's been no official confirmation or response from Google just yet - but we're staying glued to its social media pages for any update...

The dreaded red X on the Google Workspace Status Dashboard (opens in new tab) confirms that something is indeed up with Gmail.

(Image credit: Google Workspace)

(Image credit: DownDetector)

That's quite a spike in users reporting Gmail problems...

The Gmail outage occured around 1pm GMT / 8am ET - so when many users in the US might have been logging on for work.

Outage tracker site DownDetector reported a huge spike in Gmail reports from users in the UK and US.