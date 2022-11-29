Hackers are exploiting this new TikTok craze to push malware

Audio player loading…

Cybercriminals have struck gold with a malware distribution campaign leveraging a TikTok challenge and the ground-breaking promise of seeing people naked on the internet to wreak havoc.

The "Invisible Body" challenge involves users recording their naked bodies on video, and then using a TikTok filter to remove it from the video and replace it with a blurry background. The malware in question claims to remove the filter.

Like many TikTok challenges, this one became popular quite quickly, with the hashtag #invisiblebody having more than 24 million views. Similarly, the GitHub repository used to distribute the malware rose to the top of its list of trending repositories.

Fake videos

However, cybercriminals were quick to capitalize on it, creating videos that promote a way to remove the filter and view the original, unedited clip.

In the description of the video was a link to a Discord server where users are directed to a second link, leading to GitHub. There, users are told they can download the “unfiltering” filter which is actually the WASP Stealer (Discord Token Grabber) malware.

This tool steals people’s Discord accounts, passwords, credit card information saved in browsers, cryptocurrency wallets, and even people’s files.

According to BleepingComputer (opens in new tab), just two videos promoting the fake tool were viewed more than a million times, and one Discord server has amassed over 30,000 people. A simple Google search for the keywords “Invisible Body TikTok” now serves up dozens of videos promoting fake filter removal tools.

WASP is hosted on GitHub, and soon after the videos hit the web, it achieved the status of “trending GitHub project”.

Both GitHub and TikTok were quick to remove the accounts promoting the scheme from their platforms. However, the threat actors seem to have made a quick return, using different account and project names.

Via: BleepingComputer (opens in new tab)