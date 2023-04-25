Google reveals its AI-powered security rival to Microsoft Security Copilot

Google Cloud reckons AI is the answer to the future of cybersecurity, with a new release from the company taking control over some of the workloads to enable experts to focus on what really matters.

The Google Cloud Security AI Workbench has been fine-tuned for security cases, and much like the firm’s own chatbot, Bard, is powered by a large language model (LLM), which is calls Sec-PaLM.

Citing its own visibility into the threat landscape and its subsidiary Mandiant’s frontline intelligence on vulnerabilities, malware, threat indicators, and behavioral threat actor profiles, Google Cloud hopes that its Security AI Workbench will help its customers to keep their organizations safe from attacks.

Google AI-powered cybersecurity

Threat overload, toilsome tools, and the talent gap were Google Cloud’s three key areas to address when it developed the AI cybersecurity tool. On top of this, partner plug-in integrations promise to make it a versatile and powerful tool for most use cases.

The announcement (opens in new tab) forms part of Google’s plan to democratize security and is a nod to the fact that not all cybersecurity workers are subject specialists by training. A human-AI hybrid approach, therefore, is hoped to provide a much more well-rounded approach to fighting threats.

This news follows Microsoft’s recent reveal that it would too be bringing generative AI to the cybersecurity landscape with the launch of its Security Copilot in response to the poor cybersecurity landscape in relation to the immense increase in threats.

Legitimate concerns have been raised in forums online about generative AI in cybersecurity, but combined with the knowledge and expertise of human workers, it looks to be a powerful addition to the landscape in an era when digital warfare is more prominent than ever before.