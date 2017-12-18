The 21 best Nintendo DS games: all the titles you absolutely need to revisit

It's hard to believe but it's been 13 years since the very first Nintendo DS console was released, making it a platform with a game library many have carried from their childhoods through to their early adult years.

While its dual-screen was a form factor experiment that could have gone either way, we think the number of consoles that have spawned from the very first DS is a good sign. Over the last 13 years we've seen the DS, the DS Lite, DSi, the 2DS, the 3DS and a bunch of XL releases in between. We've become so used to the dual-screen console we don't think we could do without it now.

While it was a runaway success, the DS wasn't exactly Nintendo's first roaring success on the handheld market. It's been the company to beat in this area since the very first Game Boy.

Instead of becoming complacent in its success, though, Nintendo has used its position of strength to push boundaries and do more interesting things with its handheld consoles. The new Switch, backed by the safety net of the enormously successful 3DS, is only the latest example of this.

It's Nintendo's refusal to play it safe that's probably helped it stay so successful in this area. The dual-screen design might have been a risk but it was obviously a worthwhile one since we've seen it evolve and improve from the DS through to the new 3DS.

That said, no matter how good a console's design and no matter how many innovations it makes, it won't stand the test of time without good games to keep players interested.

That's another big reason the Nintendo DS has been such a success; it has a great, and still playable, selection of games on offer and some of them are now undeniable classics.

As good as the DS is, though, by this point the majority of us will no doubt have replaced our Nintendo DS with its chunkier and more powerful successor the Nintendo 3DS. That said, as it's still part of the DS family the new handheld offers full backwards compatibility, giving full access to some unmissable DS titles as well as the greatest titles from the 3DS.

Don't worry if you haven't upgraded and still have your original DS, though; we recommend you hold onto it just to make sure you don't miss the chance to play a true classic.

To give you a better idea of exactly what games you should be looking to pick up, we've put together this list of what we think are the best titles out there. From excellent original titles such as Pokemon Black and White 2 to classic SNES ports like Kirby Super Star Ultra, you're guaranteed to find something you like.

Even though a large number of games available on the Nintendo DS are ports, they're drastically improved and their effective integration of the console's dual-screen helped to redefine the handheld gaming experience.

So, rather than wait for Nintendo to continue its relentless march forward with the launch of its game-changing console/hybrid handheld, the Nintendo Switch, we think you should take the chance to pick up these great Nintendo DS titles while you still can.