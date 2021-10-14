As more and more companies switch to a hybrid working approach, workers are beginning to truly appreciate the flexibility given by splitting their time between home and the office.

The benefits of hybrid working have been explicitly proven, and now the only issue for many companies and their employees is - how to make the most of it.

We’ve taken a look at some of the biggest challenges facing anyone new to remote working, and offered some advice on how to make it work for you.

Make sure you have all the right kit

First off - getting the right hardware tools for the job can make all the difference to solving most of the challenges of flexible working.

We’re not just talking about a powerful PC or laptop - but everything you might take for granted when working in an office - right down to the right office chair and desk.

Having a desk that can accommodate your PC, desktop or laptop, as well as any accessories you may need (such as a mouse, keyboard or external monitor) can go a long way to setting you up right. Flexible working might even mean it’s time to splash out on a standing desk, or an ergonomic chair - whatever it takes to make sure you’re comfortable.

Alongside that, external monitors can be a great extra addition, allowing you better visibility over a wide range of tasks, especially if you’re juggling multiple platforms and software services - keeping you productive even when out of the office.

Keep work and home life apart

Equally as important though is establishing a proper work space. We’re hopefully all now well past the days of the initial lockdowns, where many people had to work from their sofas, spare rooms or even from their beds.

Transforming a designated place in your home into your flexible working space can make all the difference when it comes to productivity. Getting all the kit we mentioned above should help it feel more like a place of work, meaning you can focus on what’s important.

Having access to daylight and fresh air will also go a long way, as will making sure you move away from your desk from time to time. Getting the right set-up is what matters - so make sure you have a home work zone that lets you be productive.

Keep yourself safe and secure

Now you’re all set up - a crucial technology tip, as you’ll still need to make sure you stay safe and secure from cyberthreats when you’re away from the office .

Criminals have increasingly begun targeting remote workers, looking to pounce on anyone taking less care when connecting to their company networks or devices from home.

Using a VPN (virtual private network) should also be a key part of your remote working life, especially if your employer hasn’t provided one as a means to connect to a remote network. A VPN allows you to disguise your IP address, hopefully keeping you protected from online snoopers, whilst also allowing you to securely connect to other networks.

Working away from the office means you'll definitely also require some kind of video conferencing platform, allowing you to stay in touch with co-workers, as well as the right office software and collaboration tools to ensure you and your team can share all the latest updates as smoothly as possible.

Hopefully these tips can be a useful start to your flexible working journey, making sure you stay productive, wherever you are.