DarkMatter Group launches the world’s first ultra secure smartphone for extreme field conditions

DarkMatter Group today unveiled the KATIM R01, the world’s first ultra-secure smartphone designed to withstand extreme field conditions. Vetted and tested by DarkMatter’s engineers in the UAE, Finland and Canada, the KATIM R01 certainly looks like it could take on anything you threw at it.

“We combined our expertise in secure communications with everything the mobile market expects in a handset, including a great user experience. Then we challenged the brightest minds in the industry to create a rugged design to withstand extreme field conditions experienced by defence, emergency services, and the construction, mining, transport, energy, oil and gas industries,” said Karim Sabbagh, CEO of DarkMatter Group.

The KATIM R01 features strength and rigidity provided by five layers of hardened case, which has been engineered designed to meet two military standards for harsh field conditions. It can handle being dropped, run over, or immersed in water for 30 minutes.

It also features a built-in barometer, temperature and humidity sensors to optimize endurance and durability for vibration, water, dust, altitude and extreme temperatures. The handset can also deliver messages sent with GPS coordinates in emergency situations, with a dedicated SOS button and touch screen that is accurate with both gloved and wet hand operation.

In the event of a detected physical intrusion, it’s able to automatically wipe the phone to protect user data. The phone also features a Sheild Mode that securely cuts off microphones and cameras while still powered on and online.

The phone features a 5.65” display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, an IP68 rating, fingerprint sensor, and dual-SIM support. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable via microSD), a 5600 mAh battery, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip. The secure Katin OS runs on Android 8.1 (upgradeable to Android 9.x).