5 things you need to know about USB Type-C

USB Type-C's coronation as the new standard to hit devices was confirmed thanks to its inclusion as part of Apple's revolutionary new MacBook, but most people still don't have the foggiest about why we need another new connector to muddy the waters.

After all, many are still using iPhones that have the old 16-pin connector and there are plenty of consumers still hacked off at having been forced to upgrade peripherals when buying a new device.

With device manufacturers constantly pushing the boundaries when it comes to slimmer devices, the day was always going to arrive when laptops abandoned all other ports in favour of one to rule them all. USB Type-C has aspirations to be just that. What's so good about it though? Here's a list of five things that you should know about the connector of the future.