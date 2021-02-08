Colorful’s latest SSD might be the smallest drive you’ve ever seen

Colorful Technology Company Limited revealed its latest SSD solution, in the form of the SL500 Mini SSD.

The miniscule drive features the standard power and data connectors found on regular 2.5-inch SSDs, but the SL500 is only a whopping 26% the size of a standard 2.5-inch SSD. It weighs a mere 2 grams and measures 26x68x7mm. Its ultra-small size makes it perfect for laptops as well as other small-form-factor PCs where space is limited.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Colorful) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Colorful)

The SL500 Mini SSD is an SDP (SATA Disk in Package), which integrates the main controller and flash chips into one compact module. Available in capacities of 250GB and 500GB, it features read/write speeds of 400/500MB/s (250GB) and 480/500MB/s (500GB). The drive is mostly fit for industrial applications, as it resistant to high temperatures, humidity, and vibration in typical harsh environments.

Shine bright

(Image credit: Colorful)

The company also released its latest memory module - the iGame Vulcan DDR4, designed to meet the performance and aesthetic needs of gamers and enthusiasts. It features an addressable RGB lightbar on top which can be synchronized with other iGame products using the iGame Center software. The module sports a silver on white heatsink design with white PCB, which makes it a perfect choice for all-white gaming PC builds.

The iGame Vulcan DDR4 gaming memory uses Samsung B-DIE and ultra-high frequency of up to DDR4-4266MHz.

Pricing and Availability:

The Colorful iGame VULCAN DDR4 memory series is available at partner resellers, with the SL500 Mini SSD Series arriving in Q1 2021. Pricing for each is as follows: