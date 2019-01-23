Bridging the data divide between IT and business

Data is needed everywhere across an organisation. AI and machine learning applications, for example, require ready access to clean, secure, datasets for training and execution. But much of the most important data remains stuck in enterprise systems, stymied by legacy tools and processes. Organisations that have automated their development and machine learning infrastructure have found they have failed to provide similar capabilities for their data.

Data has grown exponentially in size, complexity, and cost, all with escalating security and privacy concerns. IT teams are forced to limit data access and availability because moving, copying, and securing large amounts of data is simply too cumbersome and costly. Yet those that are driving speed in DevOps, cloud, and other initiatives need data to be everywhere and available on-demand. There’s a very real tension that exists when constraints on data prevent people from meeting the ever-growing demands of the business. And this problem is growing by the second.

We need to move away from organising our teams and technology around the tools by which we manage data, such as application development, information security, analytics and data science. Instead, we need to recognise that data is the critical assent, and bring together everyone that uses or manages data to take a data-centric view of the enterprise. When teams move beyond the mechanics of data delivery and focus instead on the policies and constraints that govern data in their enterprise, they can better align their infrastructure to let data flow through their enterprise to those who need it.

To get there over the next year, DataOps requires that teams embrace the complexity of the today’s technology landscape and think creatively about common solutions to data challenges in their enterprise. For example, you may have information about specific users and their roles, attributes of the data and what is required to secure it for different audiences, and knowledge of the resources required to deliver that data where it is needed. Bringing those together in one place with novel solutions allows the organisation to move faster. Instead of waiting hours, days or even months for data, environments need to be provisioned in minutes and at the speed required to enable rapid development and delivery of applications and solutions. At the same time, organisations don’t have to choose between access and security; they can operate with confidence that their data is appropriately secured for all environments and users without cumbersome manual reviews and authorisations.