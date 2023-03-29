Bitwarden wants to keep all your online secrets safe

Top password manager provider Bitwarden has announced the beta release of a new tool aimed at helping software developers keep their companies secure from data breaches and similar incidents.

Bitwarden Secrets Manager (opens in new tab) is designed to “centrally secure and manage highly sensitive authentication credentials” within privileged developer and DevOps environments.

As a result, developers, DevOps, and IT teams can expect a “singular, simple, and convenient” way to secure, control, and manage secrets such as API tokens, keys, passwords, credentials and certificates.

Beta features

The beta version offers a number of features, such as the ability to create, manage, and edit secrets and projects; SDK and CLI tools, GitHub Actions integration, and more.

In a press release, Bitwarden claims that existing solutions to secret management have steep learning curves, and are “unwieldy” for many teams. The need is there, it adds, citing a GitLab Security Trends report claiming 18% of projects hosted on GitLab being vulnerable and leaking secrets.

“In a separate GitGuardian report, 5 million credentials and other secrets get leaked on GitHub every year,” the company says.

There are no details about upcoming features, or when the product might exit the beta stage.

At the moment, you don’t need to be a paying customer to try Secret Manager's open beta. According to a deployment FAQ page, everyone can sign up for a free plan and set up a free two-person organization for access to the tool.

This is Bitwarden’s second move aimed at helping developers protect and manage infrastructure secrets of 2023.

Earlier this year, the company announced the acquisition of Passwordless.dev, a product (also in beta) that allows developers easy integration of passwordless (opens in new tab) authentication and passkeys into their software.