Bitfury Group expands blockchain-based MENA solutions with first regional office

The Bitfury Group announced today that it has expanded its global operations into the U.A.E. with its first office in Dubai. The opening aims to highlight the company’s commitment to building blockchain-based solutions for governments, companies and institutions across the region.

Local interest in blockchain technology has shown a significant increase among governments, businesses and institutions across the U.A.E. in order to deliver secure and trusted solutions across a range of applications.

“The U.A.E. is an extraordinarily innovative place and a crucial area of growth for blockchain technology,” said Valery Vavilov, CEO of Bitfury, the world’s leading full-service blockchain technology company. “We look forward to building new customer relationships and partnerships and designing the products they need to make their enterprises run more securely and efficiently.”

George Kikvadze, executive vice chairman of Bitfury, said the new office opening will advance Bitfury’s commitment to developing blockchain solutions globally.

“Expanding into the MENA region is the natural next step in Bitfury’s mission to bolster blockchain growth and improve systems for governments and business around the world,” said Kikvadze. “The U.A.E is at the heart of this growth, and we are excited to begin our work in such a dynamic country.”

The company sees blockchain technology as being the next biggest invention since the internet, and aims to work hard to bring state-of-the-art products to new customers across the region.