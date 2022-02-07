Bayonetta developer Platinum hints at a future live service game

Audio player loading…

PlatinumGames, the studio behind the upcoming Bayonetta 3, will focus on creating games that are larger, riskier, and different in structure from its past works, according to CEO and co-founder Atsushi Inaba.

Speaking to Japanese magazine Famitsu (translated by VGC ), Inaba said Platinum would expand beyond the single-player titles it is known for and develop projects that sound similar to live service games.

“When it comes to future game production, we want to focus on creating games that are different from the past,” Inaba said.

“I would like to focus on creating games that can be enjoyed and loved for a longer period of time.

“Of course, we would like to cherish and create small but brilliantly conceived games such as Sol Cresta, and games in which you can enjoy the process of clearing the game by going through one-off, well-designed stages, such as Bayonetta.

“However, the projects that we are trying to create for the future will be different in terms of their structure. Considering the changes in the market over the next five years or so, I think it is absolutely necessary for us to do this. I’m sorry for being so vague, but I think that’s all I can tell you right now.”

Analysis: room for experimentation

Inaba’s emphasis on current market trends, games that can be enjoyed for long periods, new game structures, and the juxtaposition he draws between Platinum’s past titles and future releases all suggest the studio has its sights set on a live service release.

His comments also align with previous statements he's made, in which he suggested Platinum will pursue "live ops" in an effort to "expand into new genres and styles of play".

Next month, Platinum is set to release its new multiplayer action RPG Babylon’s Fall, in conjunction with Square Enix, for which it’s already promised a slate of regular post-launch updates and content. From there, it's a short step into live service games, and Inaba’s aim to expand the studio to over 500 employees would support larger development projects.

A move into live service games doesn’t mean the studio will be throwing in the towel. In his interview with Famitsu, Inaba suggests he wants to make more experimental releases going forward.

“I’d like to return to the original ethos of PlatinumGames,” he said. “If we can no longer create new ways to play, then there is no reason for us to exist, and if that happens, I think it would be better to dissolve the company, no matter how profitable it is.

“I’d like to go back to our raison d’etre and create new games on a larger scale in a more pure manner

“In the past, even if we wanted to create our own IP, it was difficult to do so, and even if we could, it would be on a very small scale… we could only make indie-class products. In the future, I would like to get rid of all of that and make larger games from our ideas, and succeed in at least one thing.

“I want to lead PlatinumGames in a direction that is pure and unadulterated, and never look back. I think that’s my role now.”