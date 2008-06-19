Wakey wakey: All the news in 30 seconds

We all know that Microsoft gets a generally bad press and is portrayed as a little bland most of the time, but the results of a competition it sponsors to encourage creative thinking in designing futuristic computing devices might change that a smidgeon.

The NextGen PC Design Competition jury has just revealed its favourites from thousands of submissions, with the top gong going to a computer based on the idea of doodling and brainstorming on the back of a napkin.

Sketch up a storm

Called, in fact, the Napkin PC, Avery Holleman's concept is one of the more outlandish ideas on show, which makes it a refreshing victor.

Holleman's creation is basically a sheaf of thin displays that can be scribbled on with any of the supplied 'magic' pens. The artist's rendering looks amazing, but what's that we see on the dummy screen – could it be Windows Vista?

Can we have our pool back?

Getting slightly silly, we have the Daily Mail reporting that those craaazy kids who roam our land are using Google Maps/Earth to find houses with swimming pools they can gatecrash.

Apparently, the 'threat' is reaching such proportions, the coppers are taking action. As the Mail breathlessly reports, "A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said yesterday: 'We are advising owners of swimming pools to be on their guard.'"

After which, he promptly turned into a white rabbit and scurried off down a hole under a tree root.

iPhone goes dark

Far more believable, however, is the news that we may soon have mobile phones that can measure the levels of carbon dioxide in the air. Quite what we're supposed to do with that information, however, is anyone's guess.

Finally for this morning, iPhone acolytes might want to look away now. Enterprise IT firm Citrix has demonstrated the versatility of its remote access software by forcing a helpless iPhone to access a remote Windows desktop in front of a crowd baying for more.

The demo went as planned, but we can't confirm the rumour that the phone is now applying for a civil partnership with a Samsung Omnia.

That's it for now, but stay tuned to TechRadar for the rest of the day's news as it breaks or grab a feed here - get it while it's hot.