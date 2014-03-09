Samsung sheds light on its future B2B plans at CeBIT 2014

Samsung might only be focusing on business printers at CeBIT 2014 in Hannover, Germany, but the South Korea-based company also revealed a bit more detail about its roadmap for the business market.

Over the next 24 months, the company will launch a new cloud solution called "Samsung Cloud Platform" (SCP) that will provide customers with acccess to a wide array of business services in one place; Samsung will initially use Amazon's Web Services (AWS) and has plans to team with partners in Europe.

Resellers, solution providers and system integrators are likely to benefit from this approach as well since it allows them to offer their services via a unified interface and partner, opening new revenue opportunities, which reminds us of what we saw at MWC with the launch of KNOX marketplace.

Beyond printing

Samsung told TechRadar Pro during an short adhoc briefing that SCP goes beyond just apps and will be extended to other Samsung business solutions.

"The printer will become more than just a piece of hardware that prints documents. It will become an essential solution for companies," Mark Ash, UK General Manager of Print for Samsung, said. One step in that direction will be another new solution set to be released in 2015.

Display Copy will allow co-workers to share documents across a wide variety of Samsung devices including TV via the Samsung Cloud Print app which will come handy when working remotely or for business meetings.