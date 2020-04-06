We tracked down the cheapest 'predator' heat-seeking smartphone

Blackview BV9800 Pro - $419.99 at AliExpress

If there’s one smartphone feature that captures everyone’s imagination, it's a thermal camera. Already available in the likes of the Cat S60 and Cat S61 , this feature allows you to generate an image color-coded based on heat sources in the vicinity.

Until recently, thermal cameras were only available either as standalone products (usually courtesy of FLIR) or on smartphones that were neither cutting edge nor cheap.

Blackview has changed all that with the BV9800 Pro (winner of our coveted Editor's Choice award back in December 2019), which combines a FLIR Lepton thermal sensor with bargain price tag.

The device is currently on sale for $419.99 (£344/AU$704) at Blackview's official store on AliExpress, with free delivery worldwide.

The camera uses Sony's IMX586 48-megapixel sensor - the same sensor used in the Honor 20 Pro and the OnePlus 7T.

The device also features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, a large 6.58Ah battery, 6GB RAM, 128GB onboard memory, a Mediatek P70 8-core SOC and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Bear in mind... If this product comes from mainland China, it will take at least a month to reach either the US or the UK (and potentially more). You may be levied a tax either directly or through the courier. Have you managed to get hold of a cheaper product with equivalent specifications, in stock and brand new? Let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.

There’s no VOC sensor, but it does feature Android 9 Pie, IP69/Mil-STD-810G certification, wireless charging, air pressure detection and face/fingerprint unlock.