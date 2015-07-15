Windows 10 features that will be missing on launch day

Many of the missing features in Windows 10 are in Microsoft's new Edge browser. The browsing engine is fast and powerful, and Edge is going to be a modern browser that's a lot more like Chrome, but at this point the browser application it's built into is still missing a lot of the features you expect in Internet Explorer and other browsers.

You can't pin a site to the taskbar from Edge, for example, and you can't drag a tab from one browser window to another – or drag a file into the browser window if you want to upload it to a site like OneDrive.

Those features are both planned for the autumn update of Edge, which will also get the favourite syncing that's currently missing. That should work as it does in Internet Explorer, using your Microsoft account to synchronise your browser favourites, saved web passwords and your browsing history to all the Windows 10 devices you use that account with (including phones), and letting you see tabs that are currently open on those devices. Because that's not ready yet, you have to export your favourites from another browser and then import them.

But the big feature that's missing from Edge that we know won't arrive until the autumn is extension support. Edge will never support most of the add-ons and plugins that Internet Explorer does, although it has Flash built in. We know that it will get the same kind of extension model as Chrome, where extensions are written in HTML and JavaScript rather than as binary plugins like ActiveX controls.

That will let you right click on a page to translate it or install an ad blocker – which you'll want because Edge isn't going to get the Tracking Protection List feature from IE – or install a password manager (Edge can save your passwords, but it doesn't have the same password creation features as an extension like LastPass). The Edge team says that the extension model will be deliberately similar to the way things work in Chrome, so that should let extension creators move them to Edge pretty quickly, once it supports extensions.