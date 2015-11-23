How to customise your Windows 10 Start Menu

With Windows 10 finally here, you might be wondering what exciting changes will be in store for you and your PC. Also, will the new system be easy to get used to?

The short answer is, we can absolutely guarantee you will be up and running with your new operating system in next to no time. Of course, there's plenty that's different, but Windows 10 is designed to make your computing life easier and even more streamlined than ever before.

In this tutorial, we start the journey by looking at the Start menu, and see what has changed with the launch of Windows 10. Let's get Started!