YouTube iOS app update lets you send content to compatible devices

Veteran YouTubers with iOS devices will be happy to learn the most recent update (v. 1.2.1) to the YouTube app finally adds "send to TV" functionality.

The update will allow iPhone 5, iPad 4, and iPod touch users to pair their mobile devices to a television set equipped with Google TV, which will make it possible to control content streamed to the TV from any compatible device.

The feature was already available on Android, but at least now there's one more feature iOS users can claim as their own.

Stream line

Though there are only a handful of Google TV compatible sets on the market, there are even more manufacturers readying such devices for later this year.

Fortunately, if you don't have a compatible HDTV, the YouTube app also allows you to pair your mobile device with an Xbox 360 or PlayStation 3, though the process isn't as simple on the gaming consoles.

The new "send to TV" feature even allows for anyone else on the same Wi-Fi network to control what's streaming, or add new content to a playlist.

The addition of iOS devices for this feature makes a great deal of sense for YouTube, as more than 25 percent of its views now come from mobile users.

With companies like Bang and Olufsen, LG, Panasonic, Sony, Philips, Samsung, Sharp, Toshiba, Vizio, and Western Digital all onboard the Google TV train, we're sure to see even mobile-to-TV cross compatibility take place in the future.