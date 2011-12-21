Video: Apps of the Year 2011

Ahh, apps. They're everywhere you look these days. First they were on computers, then smartphones and tablets and now they're in our TVs, on Facebook, Spotify and weaselling their way into our cars.

But which are the best of the bunch with which to adorn your precious tech? 2011 saw a number of big-name launches including Sky Go, Garage Band and OnLive but which made the grade?

Well don't say we never do anything for you – we've rounded the top ten apps of 2011 up into one handy video. And get downloading in five, four, three…