Nvidia graphics cards found to be vulnerable to security flaw

If you have an Nvidia graphics card in your system, whether its for work or for play, and you're running a Windows-based operating system, you're going to want to update your drivers, as driver 431.68 fixes some glaring security issues.

Nvidia GeForce, Quadro and Tesla graphics cards are all affected by a total of five dangerous security exploits, which can potentially allow attackers to perform local code execution, denial of service or escalation of privileges. Nvidia has listed out these vulnerabilities, along with the CVSS V3 base score, which measures their severity. These scores range from 5.2 to 8.8.

Now, obviously all of these attacks have the possibility to be very dangerous, but luckily a driver update will patch the security hole, according to Nvidia's security bulletin.

Now, the good news is that you need local access to take advantage of this exploit, so its unlikely that any widespread attacks will happen. However, if you're a creative working in an office, it would be a good idea to update your drivers ASAP to protect your machine.

Luckily, even if you don't manually fix the vulnerability, PC hardware manufacturers should issue a fix automatically through Windows Update, according to Bleeping Computer.

So, our advice: update your drivers as soon as possible. The fact that attackers need local access may dull the threat for some folks, but these are still serious security flaws that can have disastrous effects if exploited.

There's a whole world of PC components out there

Via TechPowerUp