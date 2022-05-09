New Starfield concept art gives us big Alien and Fallout vibes

Audio player loading…

Bethesda has released new Starfield concept art showing the interior world of its upcoming sci-fi RPG.

The new artwork was originally shared in a video dev diary, in which Starfield’s audio director Mark Lampert and composer Inon Zur discuss the game’s music and sound design (thanks, GamesRadar). One Redditor grabbed a screenshot of the image, sharing it in a collection of all the concept art showing Starfield’s interior design that’s been revealed so far.

The six images show a bunch of narrow spaceship corridors, gangways, and warehouse rooms. It’s up to speculation as to whether they’re all pictures of spacefaring vessels, or whether some might be the interior environments of underground facilities that players will be exploring throughout the game.

Although they don’t confirm any more details of what we can expect from Bethesda’s upcoming RPG, they certainly provide more fuel to our speculation over what environments we’ll be exploring. Some of the images appear to show industrial engineering facilities, while others suggest we’ll be hopping across smaller spaceships that are home to families. That's quite a range.

But to me, what’s most interesting is that the screenshots taken in combination show a world that looks like a mashup of the dingy industrialization of Alien and the utopian gleam of Fallout. Starfield looks like a game that will have the kind of grimy corridors you’d expect to find in a moldering spaceship like the Nostromo, as well as the shining white walls and futuristic mod-cons that wouldn’t be out of place in an episode of Buck Rogers.

The image of a welder working among heaps of discarded items in a grimy dark room certainly gives off the atmosphere of Alien, while the floating robotic drone in the back of one of the screenshots bears more than a little resemblance to Fallout 4’s automated companion Codsworth. If nothing else, the scope of sci-fi influences has my interest piqued.

Fortunately, it won’t be long before we can stop scrutinizing concept art and watch some actual gameplay. The Xbox and Bethesda showcase is due to go live on June 12, and while its reveal roster hasn’t been confirmed, it’s more than likely that Starfield will be the livestream’s main event. Expect to see a gameplay preview ahead of the game’s full release on November 11.