RTX 3050 stock live blog - where to buy Nvidia's latest graphics card

Refresh

(Image credit: Future) So, what just happened? It's been one hour since the RTX 3050 launch and it feels like we've finally got a few minutes to breathe. So, what state are we in? As expected, it's not been a smooth ride. While a number of RTX 3050 cards have been available to buy at a few retailers, we've seen many of them sell out in a matter of minutes - especially the cheapest $249 / £239 ones. That said, there are some still available to buy right now and many reasons to be hopeful for further restocks. First, registration for Newegg Shuffle is still live. On this, you can register for the RTX 3050 cards card you wish to purchase until 1pm ET / 10am PT. Then, from 3pm ET / 12pm PT later today, you will be notified if you've been successful in the draw. You then have a two-hour window to complete your purchase. A full range of GPUs are still listed, including ones at the lowest $249.99 price point, so enter your details and I wish you the best of luck. Second, lots of other major US retailers haven't listed the RTX 3050 for sale yet. We're still keeping an eye on the big stores such as Best Buy and Amazon to see if anything is available soon. As for the UK, many more retailers have gone live with RTX 3050 stock. A lot of these early drops saw the cheapest £239 cards go in a matter of minutes. However, some big names including Scan, Aria and Box are yet to go on sale or are slowly releasing more RTX 3050s throughout the day. Do check them regularly as more GPUs are expected to be available soon.

RTX 3050 drop at Scan imminent UK folks, you'll want to point yourself towards Scan right now as it has just added a number of RTX 3050 stock to its store pages. Over a dozen versions are listed but cannot be purchased just yet. We're expecting those buy buttons to appear very soon so get your refresh buttons at the ready. - RTX 3050 at Scan

First wave down The first batch of RTX 3050 stock has launched and while we saw availability at a lot of retailers it seems to be sold out in many places already. Some of those initial graphics cards at the bottom end of the recommended price went in a flash, but there is still some stock out there for the more expensive versions. It seems more stock is being added all the time though, so we'll continue to share updates. If you're in the US, definitely check out the Newegg Shuffle as that looks to be the most organised way of distributing the RTX 3050 so far.

(Image credit: Newegg) Newegg Shuffle live for RTX 3050 The next Newegg Shuffle event will begin at 9am ET for the launch of the RTX 3050. We've taken a quick look at can see various RTX 3050 graphics cards in stock from $249.99 so get yourself signed up now and register for the products you wish to purchase between now and 1pm ET / 10am PT. Then, later today from 3pm ET / 12pm PT you will be notified if you've been successful in the draw. You then have a two-hour window to complete your purchase.

The first RTX 3050s are in the wild In Denmark? Well, you'll want to go to Proshop where a number of listings for the RTX 3050 are now live with a launch time scheduled at 3pm CET (that's about 15 minutes from now). Thankfully, we can see the prices of all available cards, and one is actually available for 2,199 kr. - that converts to around $329/£246, which is pretty much dead-on the recommended price. The other cards range from around the same price to much more expensive, with the highest price I've seen at 4,090 kr. That's a whopping $612/£458.

These will be available from 2pm on our website, please note we are expecting small quantities to be available. -GH.January 27, 2022 See more UK retailer Scan confirms RTX 3050 stock at 2pm GMT One of the UK's top specialist PC retailers has just shared a video about the RTX 3050 on its Twitter account and, unsurprisingly, the majority of replies are asking when the graphics card will be available to buy. Fortunately, the social media team has jumped in to respond and confirm that the RTX 3050 will be available at Scan from 2pm GMT. The retailer has clarified that "we are expecting small quantities to be available," so it's very likely that getting one could be extremely difficult. And as for that £239 RRP? "We don't have any info that we can provide at the moment regarding pricing," is the response. I am concerned.

This baby will be dropping soon! Stay tuned for the RTX3050! #AORUS #GIGABYTE #nvidia #rtx3050 #UltimateAORUS #nvidiageforce #rtx #rtxon #nvidiartx #nvidiartx30 pic.twitter.com/RBb0antkYxJanuary 27, 2022 See more Auros Nordic is ready to go It seems we're not the only ones caught up in the excitement of the upcoming RTX 3050 launch. The Nordic arm of component manufacturer Auros has built up the hype with this image of a boxed Gigabyte RTX 3050. "This baby will be dropping soon!" it has written on Twitter. It should be soon, indeed. We're expecting retailers to put their RTX 3050 stock live in less than an hour. At 9am ET / 2pm GMT to be precise.

(Image credit: Future) Expected launch time: 9am ET / 2pm GMT It's being reported that the specific launch time has now been narrowed down and Nvidia has supposedly confirmed that the RTX 3050 will go on sale at select retailers from 9am ET / 2pm GMT. We're hunting for confirmation of that right now. If true, that means we're just under two hours away from discovering whether the latest 30 Series graphics card will be easy to buy and be available for its recommended price of $249 / £239. Fingers crossed!

(Image credit: Nvidia) Will the RTX 3050 really be $249 / £239 at launch? That's the ultimate question, isn't it? We've seen during the launch of all previous RTX 30 Series graphics cards that those recommended prices are nothing but a pipe dream. Could this finally be the time when we aren't forced into being ripped off just to buy some new tech? So far, we've seen arguments that it could go both ways. First, the good. Just earlier this month, it was reported that there will be a better supply of the RTX 3050 compared to other GPU launches. Now, what exactly does a better supply of the RTX 3050 look like? According to a different report by OC3D, there will be almost 1,000 GPUs available at UK retailers for the recommended price during the launch. That doesn't sound like a lot, but if true, it does go some way to assure that it will be possible to buy the RTX 3050 without paying excessive prices. Now, before we cheerfully call it there, we've also seen evidence of inflated prices in early listings. At an undisclosed retailer in Peru, the RTX 3050 was spotted for $453 (that's around £334 / AU$630). It's also cropped up in a third-party listing on Newegg Marketplace for as much as $699 (around £520 / AU$980), but that's for a card shipped from overseas. On balance, we're optimistic, but definitely leaning on the side of caution considering we've been burnt so many times in the past. We should find out for sure which way it goes over the next couple of hours.

(Image credit: Nvidia) RTX 3050: the TechRadar verdict While we've got a little time, why not take a moment to have a read through TechRadar's RTX 3050 review to get a better idea of the graphics cards we're all hunting for today. It's fair to say that Jackie came away with a bit of a mixed response to the GPU. There was high praise for its 1080p gaming performance - even with ray tracing. So, those with much older cards looking to upgrade from, say, the GTX 1650, will find a lot to like for $249 / £239. However, it's still a high price when compared to the RTX 2060, which means it might not be quite the affordable entry-level GPU it claims to be and struggle to claim a spot in our best graphics cards guide. We'll have to see how the prices settle once it's actually available to but later today.