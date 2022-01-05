Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai event returns with improvements

Audio player loading…

The Fracture: Tenrai event has returned to Halo Infinite's multiplayer, but not without a couple of key differences. In response to fan complaints, 343 Industries has increased the amount of progress that can be made in the Event Pass from seven tiers per week to 10. In addition, at least one event-specific challenge is now guaranteed to appear in the rotation.

343 explains on its website that, while players will still need to participate in multiple weeks to unlock everything in the Event Pass, it hopes that these changes will improve the overall experience, especially for particularly engaged players.

It also changed content within the Event Pass itself, replacing all XP and Challenge Boost items in Tier 10 or above with cosmetics, making for 11 wholly new items. The Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai event will conclude on January 11.

The current state of Halo Infinite

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Fracture: Tenrai is essentially Halo Infinite's first free event, set to last throughout the course of Season 1. However, it isn't always active so you can only make progress in the Event Pass and unlock its items during specific weeks. Its first week ran throughout the end of November, about a week before the campaign was released, and it will appear four more times in Season 1, concluding in May.

The pass contains a number of samurai-themed rewards, with the main one being a Yoroi Samurai armor set. There is also a premium pass which, while not free, comes with additional, exclusive items.

Halo Infinite's multiplayer has certainly been something of a mixed bag ever since it launched. While it remains popular, many took issue with how battle pass progression was handled, complaining that it was too slow.

343 has made multiple updates to the multiplayer since, including adding a dedicated Slayer playlist due to player demand. A couple of key Halo features are still missing and aren't expected to arrive until later this year, namely campaign co-op and the Forge mode.