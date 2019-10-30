Get your web hosting sorted for just $0.80 a month with this ace Black Friday deal

One of the world's best web hosting providers, Hostinger, has blown the web hosting competition out of the water. This year for Black Friday it is offering a whopping 90% off on its web hosting plans.

Why should this interest you? Well for starters it is an insanely cheap price for a great web hosting service. With Hostinger's deal you could be paying as little as $0.80/£0.80 a month for your website hosting for the foreseeable future if you head to this link.

The 90% off sale is on the simple plan, which is ideal for anyone looking to host one website, doesn't need unlimited features and wants to keep costs to an absolute minimum. Apart from the excellent price, the plan also offers 24/7 customer support, so any questions you have can be instantly resolved, a 99.9% uptime guarantee so you're ensured to get what the plan promises and a 100GB of bandwidth for a single website.

Does Hostinger's sale sound good to be true? It's not but it is ideal for committed web hosting users as if you want the lowest price you'll have to opt for a four year contract. The idea being the longer the subscription plan, the lower the price.

However, if you're not a committed web hosting user, don't panic, this sale could still be ideal for you. Hostinger is also offering 76% off a 12-month plan for a single plan, meaning $1.95/£1.95 a month - that's still only $23.50 for the whole year!

Read below to get full details on this Black Friday bargain, or if you're already sold, head over to Hostinger's website.

Unsure if this is the web hosting service for you? Why not check out our best cheap web hosting deals guide.

Hostinger's brilliant Black Friday web hosting deal:

Single Plan | From $0.80/£0.80 a month | 90% saving

This plan is ideal for anyone who doesn't need unlimited domains and is only looking at setting up one website with simple features. It plan offers 100GB of bandwith, 10GB of disk space, 24/7 customer support and a business email account.

Premium Plan | From $2.15/£2.15 a month | 82% saving

This plan is perfect for anyone looking to set up several websites - as this web hosting package offers up to 100 websites - but still wants a bargain subscription. The premium plan is better suited for those who have higher web hosting service needs as it offers 20GB disk space, unlimited bandwith, unlimited MySQL databases and free domain registration.

Business Plan | From $3.45/£3.45 a month | 78% saving

Serious business websites need a serious web hosting service - and this is it from Hostinger. It offers up to 100 websites and 4x the processing power and memory of the single plan. It also boasts unlimited MySQL databases, unlimited bandwith, free domain registration and 30GB disk space on top of the same 24/7 support and 99.9% uptime guarantee.View Deal

If you're unsure which of Hostinger's web hosting plans is best for you, you can compare every last feature and detail on its website.