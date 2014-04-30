No more trawling settings as Windows 8.1 adds natural language search

Microsoft has announced an update to the Bing-powered Smart Search feature in Window's 8.1 that aims to make it easier for users to find hard to reach settings on their PCs.

The update, which will roll out in the next couple of weeks, will enable users to type instructions like, 'My screen is too bright' rather than dig around for the display settings.

Likewise, if users want to delete an app or add a printer, for example, they can type in those commands to be taken directly to the requisite settings menu.

The company hopes the inclusion of 'natural language understanding' will save users time and effort needed to delve deep into menus before finding what they want.

Smarter search

In a post on the Bing blog, the company explains: "Based on the most common tasks people perform on Windows 8, we are taking steps to allow Smart Search to showcase results based on natural language understanding.

"Now when I search for 'install a printer', Smart Search will show me that the function resides within 'Device Settings' so I can take action with a simple click."

Bing Smart Search was introduced alongside Windows 8.1 in October as a universal search tool for documents, apps, photo albums, cloud files and favourite websites.

Via Engadget