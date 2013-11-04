Apple musing updates to mute multitude of Mavericks mishaps?

Apple is reportedly planning a series of updates to major Mac OS X Mavericks applications in an attempt to iron out some of the early issues users have been experiencing within the brand new operating system.

In addition to a boost that will rid the default Mail app of an issue with Gmail, Apple also seems to be plotting updates for the new iBooks app, the Safari web browser and the Remote Desktop Client app.

9to5Mac reports the iBooks 1.01 and Safari 7.01 updates will do some general bug squishing and improve performance for the new features introduced within Mavericks.

According to the accompanying text for updates already seeded to Apple employees, the Remote Desktop Client 3.7.1 update is "recommended for all Apple Remote Desktop clients and addresses several issues related to overall reliability, usability and compatibility."

Radio silence

However, those issues seemingly aren't all that's disrupting the experience of Mac OS X Mavericks users. Reports this weekend highlighted cases where users had lost audio after waking Macs from sleep.

Last week, Apple admitted owners of some brand new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display laptops had been experiencing issues with their keyboard and trackpads freezing.

The company issued a temporary workaround for that particular problem, but announced a full fix for the software-related issue is forthcoming.

At the moment, it remains unclear whether these updates, along with Mail, will be issued as part of Mac OS X Mavericks 10.9.1 or distributed to users as standalone updates.

Is all right in the world of Mavericks on your Mac? Let us know if you've been experiencing any of the above issues in the comments section below.