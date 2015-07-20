AMD targets mainstream desktop PCs with Windows 10-ready APU

AMD has introduced a new member to its line of A-Series desktop processors, one that's optimised for Windows 10. The company is aiming the APU at mainstream family and office PCs on the back of its touted productivity and gaming capabilities.

A Kaveri refresh part, the A8-7670K packs a number of features designed to help you get the most out of Microsoft's upcoming OS, which launches on July 29.

The A8-7670K can boost performance in Microsoft's new Edge browser by accelerating graphics in HTML5 and WebGL. The hardware has also been optimised for video playback, Windows 10's Modern UI (in terms of 3D transparency support), Xbox One streaming and DirectX 12.

Powered by 10 compute cores (4 CPU and 6 GPU), the APU is clocked at 3.6 GHz (Turbo Boost to 3.9GHz), features a 4MB L2 cache and sports AMD Radeon R7 Graphics running at 757MHz.

Fully-featured

The A8-7670K, which AMD is using to square up to Intel's entry-level Core i3 4150, slots in-between the A10-7850K and the A8-7650K in terms of price and performance.

It shares a number of features with those APUs, including DirectX 12/Mantle support, HSA, FreeSync, Virtual Super Resolution and Dual Graphics support.

The A8-7670K is available to buy now at US$117.99 (around £75, or AUS$158).