Flash Player 10 hits public beta

Adobe has released the public beta of Flash Player 10 and the version formerly known as ‘Astro’ brings the “native ability to model two-dimensional objects in 3D space while maintaining their interactivity.”

Flash 10 also brings variable bitrate streaming – allowing for detection of bandwidth availability and adjusts video playback accordingly with the goal of zero buffer.

Which all means that flash should run more smoothly over patchy or overstrained connections.

Flash Player 10 is compatible with all Windows from 2000 forwards, Mac OSX and Linux.

If you are a Flash developer, you can download the Pixel Bender toolkit free, and run it in conjunction with Flash Player 10 to create animated effects.

