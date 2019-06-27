Alphabet's cybersecurity firm Chronicle joins Google Cloud

Google's parent company Alphabet has announced that it will fold its enterprise cybersecurity company Chronicle into Google Cloud later this year.

Chronicle was originally spun out of Alphabets experimental projects lab X and the company has been part of Alphabet's other bets division since January 2018.

Back in March, Chronicle released its first product called Backstory to help security analysts find real vulnerabilities within the myriad of alerts they receive everyday. While the US cybersecurity market is becoming increasingly crowded, it still remains difficult for security teams to consolidate all of the data they have into one unified system.

Chronicle isn't the only one of Alphabet's companies to be folded back into Google, as its smart home company Nest also became independent and then once again became part of the search giant at the beginning of last year.

Joining Google Cloud

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, who took over after the departure of former CEO Diane Greene, has begun to make big changes to the group after settling in during his first six months in the role. Kurian completed the group's first major acquisition last month when Google purchased the data analytics company Looker for $2.6bn.

In a blog post, Kurian announced that Chronicle will be joining Google Cloud highlighting the importance of security to its customers, saying:

“Threats posed by attackers to businesses, governments and organizations across the globe have only grown more sophisticated and urgent. At Google Cloud, our customers’ need to securely store data and defend against threats—either in the cloud or on premise—is a top priority.”

Kurian also explained that Chronicle will become a part of Google Cloud in the coming weeks and the integration is expected to be completed in the fall.

Via CNBC