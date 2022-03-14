Elden Ring crossplay: does the game support crossplatform multiplayer?

Elden Ring Guides (Image credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment) Need some help in Elden Ring? Here are a couple of guides to help you on your journey.

Elden Ring crossplay is somewhat of a tricky issue. The game’s multiplayer is robust, offering both co-op and PvP. However, it’s a little restrictive with who it will let you play with.

FromSoftware’s penchant for tough bosses and challenging enemy encounters means that getting a helping hand is always a great option, especially if you're stuck. Elden Ring is no different from other games in the developer’s back catalog. It has some brutal difficulty spikes, so there’s no shame in asking for aid.

That said, it’s becoming normal for crossplay to be built into most modern multiplayer games. That raises the question - does Elden Ring support crossplay Here’s everything you need to know about the game’s crossplay options and the possible future for the feature.

Does Elden Ring crossplay work?

No, at least probably not in the way you want. Elden Ring offers crossplay for systems in the same family. So, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X players can all play together. That goes for PS4 and PS5 players, too. You can summon your buddy who was lucky enough to get their hands on a next-generation console, or go back and help a buddy who hasn’t been yet.

That being said, the game does not feature crossplay between console families. PC players won’t be able to help console players, and Xbox and PlayStation players won’t be able to play with one another either. It’s a real shame too, as Elden Ring offers a great opportunity to help one another through difficult content.

Could Elden Ring enable crossplay?

(Image credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment)

On this, we don’t know. There is no official word from Bandai Namco or FromSoftware. Not even a tease of the potential down the line, so right now it isn’t looking great.

Going by precedent, probably not. Thus far, no "Soulsbourne" game has ever enabled crossplay. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the last multi-platform game from the studio, never received the feature.

For the time being, there is no reason to believe that crossplay will ever come to the game.

That being said, the functionality has become much more prominent since the release of Dark Souls 3 so there is a possibility it will be revisited as a possibility down the line. Right now, though, don’t count on it coming.