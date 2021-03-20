Let’s start with noting that cloud mining is a high-risk speculative investment. Ok, with that out of the way, onto the rest of the article...

As recently as a few short years ago, cloud mining offered a potentially cost-effective way of mining for Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies. Currently though with extensive industrialization of the mining process, combined with extreme volatility in the value of all cryptocurrencies translates to that all but the most serious business attempts at mining are likely to profit at all over time.

Furthermore mining providers pretty routinely state that they will close down customer accounts if cryptocurrency values have not been profitable for a period. Certainly this can protect miners against long-term losses, but it also raises the odds for short-term losses.

This specifically applies more the shorter the period involved - for example, for some mining providers it can be 30 days, however for others it is as short as 10 days. Also realize that in the event of your account being closed, it is a one way trip, and there are no refunds.

Therefore, take great care if you're attracted to mining for cryptocurrency, because the early days of easy mining are long gone, and it is now an extremely serious, and seriously cut-throat, business.

For those interested in cryptocurrencies, but want to stay away from mining it themselves, another option is to simply purchase Bitcoin as an investment (see our guide on how to buy Bitcoins with Bitstamp ). Without further delay, let’s get on to our choices of the best cloud mining providers.

We also show you how to mine Bitcoins

(Image credit: ECOS)

1. Ecos A popular and powerful cloud mining firm Reasons to buy + Popular company + Flexible contracts + Ease of signup Reasons to avoid - Only offers Bitcoin - Less established provider

ECOS is in Armenia, and was founded in 2017. It grew out of the Free Economic Zone in Hrazdan located in Armenia to foster high tech startups, with an emphasis on AI and blockchain technology. In this special economic zone which offers a zero income and property tax rate for 25 years is the ECOS Cloud Mining, an industrial cloud mining center with over 200 MW of power capacity.

Set up is easy and you can start mining immediately for Bitcoin. ECOS indicates that there is technical support available 24/7. There is also a payout system that is both transparent, and timely as it provides payments every 24 hours. Backing up this transparency is that anyone can join the ECOS cloud mining Telegram group chat, and ask questions of the 15K+ members.

Rather than having a few fixed plans, ECOS offers considerable more flexibility via a calculator, with variables that can be adjusted. This includes the duration of the contract that can range from 12 months to 50 months, and the service fee. For example, a 24 month contract with a service fee of $0.045 offers 5.43 TH/s of mining Hashrate power for $801, with a projected rate of return of over 63%, with the assumption that BTC has a value of $56,000 for the duration of the contract.

(Image credit: Hashnest)

2. Hashnest A major outfit backed by a big name in ASIC mining hardware Reasons to buy + Backed by Bitmain + Some verifiable data centers Reasons to avoid - Purchase of Antminer hashrate currently sold out

Hashnest launched back in 2013 by Bitmain, a world-renowned manufacturer of ASIC mining hardware. Bitmain also operates one of the juggernauts of mining pools in existence: Antpool. This, combined with photos of a handful of data centers on the Hashnest website, along with a claim of zero security incidents offers some proof that this company is legitimate.

While Bitmain is based primarily in China, Hashnest has mining farms around the world, in locations that benefit from low cost electricity.

At present HashNest specifically rents out hardware for mining, currently offering a selection of miners that includes the Antiminer S17, S15 and Z11, and the Whatsminer M21S and M20S.

Do note that if your daily payout is lower than the maintenance fee for a period of 10 continuous days, Hashnest will terminate your contract. Also unfavorable is the fact that in the HashNest agreement terms, once orders are placed they cannot be cancelled or refunded.

(Image credit: Hashflare)

3. Hashflare The provider that offers plenty of cryptocurrency options Reasons to buy + Buy hash power for multiple cryptocurrencies Reasons to avoid - Limited mining contracts - Current issues with BTC withdrawals

Hashflare, created in 2015, is a subsidiary of Hashcoins, another manufacturer of Bitcoin mining equipment which has been around since 2013. Its website gives a detailed rundown of the firm’s data center including pictures that provide the service to approximately 2.5 million users.

Hashflare offers the opportunity to purchase hashpower for a variety of SHA-256 and Scrypt coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and ZCash. You're also free to choose your own mining pool.

Hashflare is open about its maintenance fees, and varies with the coin mined. For example, for Bitcoin, they are $0.0035 for every 10 GH/s of SHA-256 with an automatic payout in Bitcoin, and a cost of $0.60 per 10 GH/s. Ethereum, ZCash and Dash contracts are not subject to any maintenance fees. Your total pay-out will depend on the mining pool you've chosen and how much hash power you've allocated to it.

As of March 2021, Hashflare indicates that its contracts are “Out of Stock” to new miners.

(Image credit: Shamining)

4. Shamining Bitcoin contracts with the ability to project profits before you commit Reasons to buy + Choice of miners + Innovative features like integrated income calculator Reasons to avoid - BTC mining contracts only - Not available to US residents

The Shamining team claims to have been involved in Bitcoin mining since 2018, making them a relatively newcomer to the space. The company claims to have data centers worldwide, with locations in San Jose, Mexico, Cape Town, South Africa, and London, England. They also claim to use mostly green energy derived from solar and wind energy sources.

For those new to cloud mining, you can also use Shamining’s ‘Calculate income’ mode to predict the amount you might earn with a Bitcoin mining contract. This is a good way to help you understand some of the concepts behind cloud mining, but won't necessarily accurately project future profits, as mining difficulty and BTC price will vary over time (naturally).

The first step is to register, and create the account. With that done, miners can then be controlled from any device, even from a smartphone. As profits accrue, they can be withdrawn instantly.

Shamining offers a variety of contract options, which include a choice of CPU, GPU and ASIC miners. For example, the CPU miner, offers a price per 1 GH/S of $ 0.0120 (GBP 0.0086) , and a predicted profitability of 143%. While it is currently available, it is not offered for US residents.

(Image credit: Eobot)

5. Eobot Smart on the security front, with the ability to calculate daily profits Reasons to buy + Built-in calculator to estimate profits + Secure sign in Reasons to avoid - Little information on company owners - Plans to shut down in a decade

Eobot has been around since 2013 and is registered in California. Its owners have decided to remain anonymous, so there are no photos or office addresses on the main website, which is hardly reassuring.

Eobot's site did not play nicely with our ad-blocker on registration, forcing us to use another browser. Also, once we try to sign up we get the message “We are not currently onboarding new customers at this time.”

Eobot previously offered mining contracts either for 24 hours or ten years. The website is neatly laid out and also offers a fee estimator to allow you to calculate daily profits in exchange for the hashpower you purchase. Its main page is very clear that most investments will take around 52 months to break even.

Maintenance fees are currently set at $0.00021/GH/s/day. Unlike some other cloud mining websites we've reviewed, Eobot also offers an easy to understand explanation of how maintenance fees work . Contracts are available for a wide range of cryptocurrencies.

Due to the owner's desire for anonymity and in order to stay within the law, direct deposit of funds by bank transfer isn't supported. You can, however, buy contracts with Bitcoin and via a USD credit card using Epay.