I say the same thing every time someone asks me what controller they should buy for their PC, Xbox, or Switch: "Have you looked at GameSir?" Their answer? Invariably, they hadn't even heard of the brand, let alone known that it was one of the best controller makers today.

• View the full Amazon Spring Deal Days sale

GameSir dominates the budget end of the market, offering high-quality pads that are bursting with features at prices you wouldn't believe. I've tested a good selection of them and have been impressed every single time, and can say that they're fantastic alternatives to the likes of the Xbox Wireless Controller if you want a lot more bang for your buck.

And now many of their best models have been discounted in Amazon's latest batch of sales, including highly rated picks like the G7 SE and more affordable options like the Nova Lite 2. I've even spotted a limited edition Zenless Zone Zero pad from my personal wishlist on offer! Just note that some of these discounts are only available to Prime subscribers.

Chosen by Chosen by Dashiell Wood Gaming Editor As TechRadar's Gaming Editor, I oversee a huge range of our gaming, including our reviews of hardware like GameSir controllers. I've tested loads from the company, ranging all the way from its mobile options to lots of the console line-up, and even visited the brand's booth at trade shows like Gamescom for early hands-on access to upcoming products.

The best GameSir controllers on sale now

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course, you can also follow TechRadar on YouTube and TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.