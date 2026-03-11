These affordable gaming controllers are some of the best around and they come from a brand that you probably haven't heard of

Deals
By published

That's GameSIR to you

GameSir Cyclone 2 leaning on plinth next to charging stand, on desk with pink background
(Image credit: Future)

I say the same thing every time someone asks me what controller they should buy for their PC, Xbox, or Switch: "Have you looked at GameSir?" Their answer? Invariably, they hadn't even heard of the brand, let alone known that it was one of the best controller makers today.

View the full Amazon Spring Deal Days sale

Chosen by
Dash Wood holding a banana
Chosen by
Dashiell Wood

As TechRadar's Gaming Editor, I oversee a huge range of our gaming, including our reviews of hardware like GameSir controllers. I've tested loads from the company, ranging all the way from its mobile options to lots of the console line-up, and even visited the brand's booth at trade shows like Gamescom for early hands-on access to upcoming products.

The best GameSir controllers on sale now

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course, you can also follow TechRadar on YouTube and TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.

Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Gaming Editor

Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.

Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.

Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.