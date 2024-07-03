The latest custom Xbox Series X is a collaboration with a Formula 1 team

The latest in the long line of custom Xbox Series X consoles created by Microsoft is here and it’s a charming collaboration with the BWT Alpine Formula 1 team. Like other custom Xbox consoles, the special edition console is only available as part of a giveaway that you can enter for free right now.

The BWT Alpine F1 Team Xbox Series X sports a charming black, blue, and pink pattern that matches the team’s racing livery. It is decorated by big bold printed numbers, like those found on an F1 car, in addition to the team’s logo.

Towards the bottom of the console, you can find two small geographic coordinates. These point to the small French commune of Viry-Châtillon and the English village of Enstone, which both serve as the team’s base of operations. It’s a very pretty design overall and one that I certainly wouldn’t mind adding to my collection even though I’m not the biggest F1 fan.

To enter the giveaway, you simply need to retweet a recent post to the official Xbox UK X / Twitter page and make sure that you are following the account. The promotion ends this Friday, so act quickly if you want to take part. It is worth noting that the giveaway is only open to residents of the United Kingdom or Ireland, so any Americans who want to get their hands on the custom console will sadly need to sit this one out.

Xbox became the official console partner of BWT Alpine back in September 2023. At the time, Jerret West, CVP of gaming marketing at Xbox, said that “motorsports is one of the most exciting sports categories in the world, with a diverse fanbase that comes together to embrace the thrill of competitive racing. Xbox and Alpine share common values when it comes to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and we look forward to bringing the joy and community of gaming and racing to more people around the world.”

