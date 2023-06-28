The Password Game is a brilliant mess, but it lost me at moon emojis

The Password Game is the most recent absurd video game to sweep the internet at the moment.

This free brainteaser has a relatively simple premise at first. Once you access The Password Game you're tasked with creating a password, with all the trappings included. This means players will have to add numbers, use a special character, and include the current moon cycle as an emoji, obviously.

However, this simple premise quickly takes a sharp turn unleashing a bevy of strange and complex questions and riddles that sees the players run down unexpected avenues. Soon you'll find yourself in GeoGuesser, playing chess, or even having to add up to 25.

(Image credit: Neal Agarwal)

The Password Game is a brilliant way to kill time if you find yourself backed into a metaphorical corner, as it allows players to go down any number of strange rabbit holes that the internet is known for. You'll have to get good at googling fast as players are forced to become search engine detectives as you create an infinitely complex password.

However, it's not all rainbows and sunshine, for those who can't handle the challenge of these increasingly difficult puzzles, I have bad news for you, cheating is almost impossible. Questions like the chess move, GeoGuesser, and CAPTCHA are all randomly generated meaning that you won't be able to ask Google for help.

Luckily there are some ways around this, like asking your colleagues for help in a trying time or simply resorting to Next Chess Move to help solve a seemingly impossible chess question.

After sharing the game, creator Neal Agarwal said “there are rules in this game that ensure I will never see the pearly gates”. After barely scraping through a chess question and failing miserably to keep the egg known as Paul safe from harm the lack of hope makes sense. In a game where the easiest question is today's Wordle, The Password Game doesn't seem like the sort of game just anyone can complete.

Despite all the hardships, the saving grace is that The Password Game is free to play, and may even join the list of our best free games available right now.