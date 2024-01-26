I would sell my soul and all my earthly possessions for one card in Pokémon’s upcoming TCG set, Paldean Fates

For those of you who haven’t been sitting on the edge of your seat since late October eagerly awaiting the arrival of the following Pokémon TCG set, Paldean Fates, this next installment is an incredibly special expansion releasing today on January 26, 2024. If you’re not already, then you ought to be looking forward to it.

Each year, The Pokémon Company releases a ‘shiny’ set. Like the previous collections of Shining Fates and Hidden Fates, these ‘shiny’ sets include re-prints of standout cards from the previous years and a higher number of secret rares than usual. Paldean Fates is similar to the GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V installments, as it will focus primarily on secret rare shiny cards. So far, we’ve seen shiny versions of Mew, Shinx, Luxio, Luxray, and Gardivoir, but there should be more cards for fans to discover once the set releases.

If you haven’t kept up with all the stellar series releases this year because, in fairness, there have been a lot, then Paldean Fates is an excellent refresher if you’re looking for a way to get a foot back in the door. You’ll be able to cash in on all the best cards from this year while hunting for some elusive shiny cards, which is the best way to hunt any Pokémon.

A fair price to pay

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Despite spending a lot of time and more money than I’d care to admit collecting premium cards this year, I’m still ecstatic about the release of Paldean Fates. Unfortunately, despite my efforts, I managed to miss some fantastic cards this year. The brilliant Mew sunset Full Art from the anniversary 151 set eluded me, as well as the Charizard ex from Obsidian Flames, so it would make my year if I could get my hands on said shiny Charizard ex and the new Mew secret rare shiny.

I also can’t stress enough how excited I am to get an entire set of shiny Shinx, Luxio, and Luxray. Even one rare shiny of these iconic Pokémon would be incredible, but to get the complete evolutionary line is mind-blowingly exciting - especially as Luxray is my favorite pocket monster.

As Paldean Fates was released on December 1, 2023, in Japan, players can get a sneak peek as to what to expect, as well as get a good grasp on the pull rates. As we've seen already, you’ll likely get a special rare shiny or a Full Art in place of one of the three holo or reverse-holo cards at the end of a pack, which is particularly exciting for thrill-seeking card collectors.

But, regardless of how many shiny rares I’ll be able to find in each pack, I won’t rest until all of the shiny Shinx evolutions are tucked safely in my Pokémon binder, along with a shiny Ditto for good measure.

Budget-friendly

(Image credit: Nintendo )

Pokémon cards aren’t cheap, especially as we’ve recently seen a price hike that raised the base price of a pack. But, that doesn’t mean you can’t still hunt for a great deal.

If you’re buying Paldean Fates for the first time and think that the promo Mimikyu card is irresistible, then an Elite Trainer Box (ETB) is a decent place to start. Clocking in at around $59.99/ £49.99 ETBs may be an expensive upfront charge, but it includes some fantastic items like coins, sleeves, and a promo card which you can’t get anywhere else. The Paldean Fates ETB will also have nine packs inside, which averages out at $6.66/ £5.55 per pack - only slightly more expensive than getting individual packs at retail price.

However, if you just want the joy of getting a couple of packs without all the trimmings, then Mini Tins are where all the action’s at. Mini Tins tend to have a retail price of around $8.99/ £8.99 and only include two packs, making it cheaper per pack than getting a full ETB. Plus, since you can’t purchase individual special-release packs, Tins are undeniably the next best thing.

Other ways you can purchase Paldean Fates include:

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box (only available through preorder at Pokémon Center in the US, Canada, and the UK): Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two copies of an illustration rare-style promo card featuring Mimikyu, with one showcasing the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories.

(only available through preorder at Pokémon Center in the US, Canada, and the UK): Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two copies of an illustration rare-style promo card featuring Mimikyu, with one showcasing the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box (available January 26, 2024): Includes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny illustration rare promo card featuring Mimikyu and various gameplay accessories.

(available January 26, 2024): Includes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny illustration rare promo card featuring Mimikyu and various gameplay accessories. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection (available January 26, 2024): Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff, or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices.

(available January 26, 2024): Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff, or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Mini Tin (available February 9, 2024): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin, featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen, or Flamigo.

(available February 9, 2024): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin, featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen, or Flamigo. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tin (available February 9, 2024): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex.

(available February 9, 2024): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Premium Collection (available February 9, 2024): Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display.

(available February 9, 2024): Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Booster Bundle (available February 23, 2024): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs.