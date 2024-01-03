Marvel Snap has kicked off the year with an all-new season, including new cards

Marvel Snap has kicked off the new year in style, launching the latest season for the game and transporting players to none other than Planet Hulk. As announced in a Developer Update posted to the official YouTube channel for the game, there's a lot to expect from this ferocious season.

Two new locations have been added to coincide with the theming, and players can now visit Great Portal and Crown City during their matches. In addition to this, a handful of new cards have been added, including Skaar, Caiera, Hercules, Miek, Grand Master, and Beta Ray Bill.

Skaar is the season pass card for Planet Hulk, but with how powerful it can become on the field when paired with other cards, it's a worthwhile addition to your deck. The other cards available within this season will be released throughout the month, which the blog post on the official Marvel Snap website details.

All details of what these cards are capable of are specified within the announcement video and the blog post, covering each ability or powerup they may offer and how to pair them with other cards to become more powerful. So, if you're curious as to which cards are worth working towards, these details may help.

Fortunately, you'll have until early February to work your way through this season of Marvel Snap, giving you plenty of time to get ahold of its newest cards and work your way through its season pass. For more updates on the season, including a more definitive end date, it's worth keeping an eye on the Marvel Snap website, alongside the official Twitter page, to make sure you don't miss out.

