The War Thunder forum has once again been used to share restricted plane documentation - this time about the F-117 Nighthawk

A War Thunder forum thread has been deleted after one fan reportedly shared restricted information about the F-117 Nighthawk stealth attack aircraft.

As Niche Gamer reports , the user allegedly posted pages from a flight manual, which included information such as the location of the plane’s sensors, its engine specifications, and even its firing angles.

It’s thought that this is the 12th time that either restricted or classified information has been shared on the War Thunder forum. Back in January 2023, following a similar incident regarding the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the founder of War Thunder publisher and developer Gaijin Entertainment, Anton Yudintsev, urged fans to stop posting such information, as the developers “never” use it in their work on the game, anyway.

“We always delete posts containing classified or restricted information from our forum as soon as possible,” Yudintsev told AeroTime in a statement at the time. “We forbid our users to share documents like this on our platforms. We remind our users again and again that it’s both illegal and pointless, so they should never do that.”

He continued: “We never use them in our work and that policy will never change. [The] development team does not even look at the contents of the documents, moderators just check if the information on the military vehicle or armament in question is still classified or not. If the answer is a yes, we delete everything ASAP. Our game developers are never exposed to this information or the user posts that accompany the documents, so they are not influenced in any way by these situations.”

The multiplayer vehicular combat game War Thunder was released in full in 2016, after being available to play in its open beta version for several years. After first releasing on PC and consoles, a mobile version launched earlier this year.