Blizzard is shaking up Overwatch 2's Quick Play mode for one weekend only

Blizzard is changing up Overwatch 2's casual fighting mode Quick Play for one weekend only, and it's sure to be something of a chaotic mess.

Overwatch 2 has now fallen victim to the DPS hero Sombra and her lethal hacking skills. The former Talon member has now infiltrated the first-person shooter, changing up the rules for the title's casual fighting mode Quick Play in the process.

Quick Play: Hacked will be available for players to try out for only this weekend coming. It will encapsulate a new way to experience the classic mode with faster object capture speeds, payloads, and respawn times, according to a blog post from Blizzard. Who knows how this will impact the inherent tactics of Overwatch 2, but it will surely change the ways teams regroup and dive.

The specific changes are as follows:

Respawning times are now 75% of their original time.

Payloads in Escort and Hybrid maps will move 60% faster.

Taking control of the Objective Point in Hybrid is 40% faster than normal.

Taking control of the objective point in Control is 40% faster than normal, and scoring the capture progress percentage is 80% faster.

Taking control of the objective point in Flashpoint is 20% faster than normal, and scoring the capture progress percentage is 40% faster.

When you play an Escort, Hybrid, or Push map, the initial match time has been reduced to 70% of the original time, and any time extensions are also reduced to 70% of the total time added.

These changes only apply to all players who play in Role Queue and Open Queue Quick Play modes during the duration of the event and will return to normal after January 14. Competitive Play and Arcade modes are not affected by these changes.

If you're not a fan of these changes, then rest assured these aren't permanent. Quick Play will go back to normal after this weekend; think of this as a test run rather than the real deal.

"We want to learn what changes to Overwatch 2 you enjoy the most," said Blizzard in the blog post above. "Testing new ideas with you for a limited time allows us to quickly understand what you like and possibly implement changes to improve gameplay. This also gives players of all skill levels an opportunity to try out new playstyles and strategies that wouldn’t necessarily work as well in a traditional game of Overwatch."

So, who knows if or when we'll ever see these changes back in Overwatch 2? But for the time being, just make sure to hang tight with your team and always be aware of where the enemy spawn is; they'll be behind you before you know it in a mode where speed is everything.

