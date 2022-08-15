eSign is technology that enables you to sign documents online rather than have to print and sign physical copies. The technology has become increasingly popular over the last few decades, and electronic signatures now hold as much weight as physical ones.

But there’s plenty more to know about using eSign for business or personal reasons. For instance, there are programs to help you create legally binding digital signatures. Many countries, including the US, even have specific legislation for the use of electronic signatures.

In this article, we’ll explore everything you need to know about eSign and electronic signatures.

How are electronic signatures used?

If you’ve ever signed a document online, or clicked an accept button on an important digital document, you already have experience with electronic signatures. They come in various formats, and here are a few examples:

Photocopies of your physical signature that are inserted into a document.

A digital signature created on an electronic device.

Clickable ‘I agree’ buttons on websites and apps.

These are only examples, and you may see other methods used by some companies or programs.

One key thing to understand about electronic signatures is that they are directly linked to the signer, and cannot be modified by a third party—at least, not without raising red flags and rendering them invalid.

Specialized eSign programs use a highly secure process to ensure all electronic signatures remain untampered with and legally binding.

For example, Zoho Sign (opens in new tab) uses full AES-256 encryption to keep your documents safe. Transport layer security (TLS, or the older SSL) encryption is used to keep all data transmissions protected from prying eyes. This enables you to establish provenance and prove that signatures aren’t tampered with.

What are the benefits of using electronic signatures?

When proper processes are followed, electronic signatures are legally binding, easy to add to documents, and highly unlikely to have been tampered with. Here are a few other reasons why you should use them.

Save time and money

If you adopt eSign practices within your organization, you will likely save a significant amount of money on printing and stationery costs. Digital signing is also a fast, straightforward process, and should help your employees save time and be more productive. Signing something online takes no more than a couple of seconds, which is significantly less than it would take you to print a hard copy, sign it, and deliver it in person (or via snail mail).

Sign documents remotely

With eSign technology, you can securely sign important documents remotely. This is particularly attractive for businesses with remote workforces or geographically distant clients. Documents can also be signed from various devices, including smartphones and computers, which adds even more flexibility.

Documents can be stored securely

Once a sensitive document is signed, it’s crucial to keep it secure and ensure it’s not tampered with. All leading eSign apps and programs come with tools to make sure this remains the case, including advanced encryption. Some programs enable you to track signatures, ensuring that all interested parties are signing the same document.

The E-Sign Act and what it means

In the United States, electronic signatures are assured to be legally binding because of the Electronic Signatures in Global and National Commerce Act (E-Sign Act). It was passed in 2000, and provides clear legal and regulatory guidelines surrounding the use of electronic signatures and eSign programs.

For starters, an electronic signature is defined as “an electronic sound, symbol, or process, attached to or logically associated with a contract or other record and executed or adopted by a person with the intent to sign the record.”

So, according to the legal definition, an electronic signature doesn’t actually have to contain a visual representation of your physical signature. In fact, something as simple as clicking an ‘I accept’ button is legally binding.

On top of this, the E-Sign Act provides clear guidelines covering the treatment, storage, and retention of electronically signed documents. It also allows e-signatures to be used in a court of law without special procedure or process.

Note that most states have their own legislation that may also apply.

Why are eSign programs useful?

To ensure your electronic signatures are secure and legally binding, we recommend using an eSign software solution. These come in all shapes and sizes, and they typically include everything you need to transition your business from physical to electronic signing.

Zoho Sign, for example, is a major player in the eSign space. It provides streamlined digital signature solutions, enabling you to sign documents in a safe, secure environment. You can also send signed copies to other people, and send unsigned documents to request a signature (and recipients do not require a Zoho account).

Zoho Sign comes with military grade encryption, and offers full compliance with the E-Sign legislation. There are various workflow configuration tools, and you can track the status of your documents via an intuitive dashboard.

But Zoho Sign is far from the only decent eSign program on the market. Other leading options include Adobe Sign (opens in new tab), signNow (opens in new tab), and DocuSign (opens in new tab).

Conclusion

Modern eSign software solutions help you sign digital documents in a secure, hassle-free manner. The use of electronic signatures has become widespread around the world, and in the US is governed by the E-Sign Act.

Legitimate online signatures are treated the same as physical signatures, and they are legally binding. There are various benefits to switching from physical signatures to electronic signatures, including saving significant amounts of time and money.

Take a closer look at our list of the best eSign software solutions (opens in new tab) on the market if you want to find out more. You can also read our guide to the growing potential of e-Signatures (opens in new tab).